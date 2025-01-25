عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UEFA Club Rankings: FC Qarabag Drops To 65Th Place

UEFA Club Rankings: FC Qarabag Drops To 65Th Place


1/25/2025 9:13:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The latest UEFA club rankings have been revealed, reflecting changes following the 7th round matches of the Champions League and Europa League this week, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's champion, "Qarabag," led by Gurban Gurbanov, has dropped to 65th place after a 2:3 home loss to FCSB. The Aghdam club currently has 32,000 points, falling two spots from its previous shared 63rd-64th position. European teams "Lyon" and "Aston Villa," which were previously tied with Qarabag, have now surpassed the Azerbaijani side.

"Neftchi" holds 181st place with 8,000 points. Meanwhile, "Zira," "Sabah," and "Sumgayit" share the 310th spot with 4,000 points, while "Gabala" and "Shamakhi" are among the teams in 323rd place with 3,925 points.

The rankings are topped by Manchester City, reigning with 135,000 points.

MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128545


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search