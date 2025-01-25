UEFA Club Rankings: FC Qarabag Drops To 65Th Place
1/25/2025 9:13:27 AM
The latest UEFA club rankings have been revealed, reflecting
changes following the 7th round matches of the Champions League and
Europa League this week, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's champion, "Qarabag," led by Gurban Gurbanov, has
dropped to 65th place after a 2:3 home loss to FCSB. The Aghdam
club currently has 32,000 points, falling two spots from its
previous shared 63rd-64th position. European teams "Lyon" and
"Aston Villa," which were previously tied with Qarabag, have now
surpassed the Azerbaijani side.
"Neftchi" holds 181st place with 8,000 points. Meanwhile,
"Zira," "Sabah," and "Sumgayit" share the 310th spot with 4,000
points, while "Gabala" and "Shamakhi" are among the teams in 323rd
place with 3,925 points.
The rankings are topped by Manchester City, reigning with
135,000 points.
