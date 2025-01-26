Edita Food Industries Expands Product Portfolio With Launch Of Hohos Family Roll

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Edita Food Industries S.A.E., a leader in Egypt's packaged snack food and listed on both the Egyptian Exchange (EFID) and the London (EFID.L), has announced the launch of its latest product, the HOHOs Family Roll. This new offering, which expands the company's flagship HOHOs brand, is designed to cater to families with a larger, shareable snacking option at an accessible price point of EGP 18 per pouch.

The HOHOs Family Roll comes in three flavors-chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry-providing a versatile range that appeals to diverse consumer tastes. The launch aligns with Edita's strategy of broadening its product offerings across a wider price spectrum, ensuring value-driven, premium options for Egyptian families.

“By entering a new price point, we aim to address the evolving preferences of our customers while maintaining the quality and indulgence associated with the HOHOs brand,” the company stated.

The introduction of the HOHOs Family Roll is part of Edita's commitment to continuous innovation and its focus on addressing the dynamic needs of Egypt's growing snack food market. Recognizing the demand for high-quality, shareable snacks, Edita has enhanced its production capabilities to ensure an efficient rollout of the new product across its extensive distribution network.

This investment in production not only ensures that the company can meet anticipated demand for the HOHOs Family Roll but also positions it for future growth and innovation within the cakes category.

The new product represents Edita's dedication to delivering on its brand promise of combining indulgence with value, while simultaneously catering to the needs of Egypt's family-oriented consumers.

As one of the leading players in Egypt's snack food sector, Edita Food Industries continues to drive innovation and diversify its portfolio, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the market. With the launch of the HOHOs Family Roll, the company solidifies its position as a key player in delivering high-quality, value-added snacking options tailored to modern lifestyles.

For more information on the HOHOs Family Roll and other Edita products, customers can visit Edita's website or inquire at leading retail outlets nationwide.