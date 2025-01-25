Pavilion At Cairo Book Fair Highlights Kuwait's Cultural Role - Official
1/25/2025 9:11:47 AM
CAIRO, Jan 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Information pavilion at Cairo International book Fair highlights the country's contributions in promoting Arab culture.
The Ministry's participation in this edition of the Fair holds a special importance as it coincides with Kuwait named Capital of Arab Culture and media for 2025, Exhibitions and Media Publications Supervisor at the Ministry of Information Abdullah Al-Rafdi told KUNA.
He explained that among the most notable publications are Cultural Destinations in the State of Kuwait, The State of Kuwait and Culture, tourist Attractions and Museums in the State of Kuwait, and others.
Regarding Kuwait's support for the Palestinian cause, Al-Rafdi affirmed that it remains a matter of principle for the country, highlighting the country's steadfast support for the Palestinian people. He also noted the Ministry's efforts to underscore this commitment through a collection of publications displayed in the pavilion.
For her part, Munira Al-Mayas from the Foreign Media Sector at the Ministry, said the pavilion features a wide range of publications highlighting Kuwaiti heritage, culture, and folklore, along with children books.
The 56th Cairo International Book Fair will run until February 5th. (end)
