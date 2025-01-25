Sweden attacks rape by immigrants with speeches on liberal principles

(MENAFN) Swedish Labor and Integration Mats Persson has emphasized the importance of educating immigrants about liberal values to tackle the increasing number of rape cases in Sweden. A recent study by Lund University revealed that 63% of those convicted of rape between 2000 and 2020 were either born abroad or had immigrant parents. Persson argued that the issue cannot be ignored, stating that values play a significant role in this context.



He explained that many of the perpetrators come from patriarchal cultures, particularly from the Middle East and Africa, where views on gender equality differ from Sweden’s liberal ideals. To address this, the Swedish government offers 100-hour civic orientation courses to all new immigrants, focusing on liberal values, women's rights, honor-related violence, and sexuality. Persson has suggested that these courses may be expanded and made mandatory.



Additionally, the government is considering harsher penalties and deportation for those found guilty of rape to ensure a fair and just system, with the aim of sending a clear message about the consequences of such crimes. According to Eurostat, Sweden had the highest rate of recorded rapes per capita in the EU in 2022.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128340