US organization relabels ‘chief diversity officer’ amid Trump purge

(MENAFN) The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has rebranded the position of its chief diversity officer to "senior executive" after President Donald ordered the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across agencies. Lisa T. Boykin, who previously held the role, continues to be listed in the ATF leadership, sparking online speculation that the agency is attempting to bypass Trump’s directive.



Boykin, who has been with the ATF since 2002, was appointed chief diversity officer in 2021 during the Biden administration to promote DEI practices within the bureau. The ATF stated that Boykin's promotion was aimed at advancing DEI initiatives to improve recruitment and retention practices.



Trump’s recent executive action requires federal agencies to put diversity officers on paid administrative leave and begin plans for downsizing DEI offices. This move is part of Trump’s broader strategy to eliminate policies he deems "divisive and wasteful," which he claimed were rejected by voters in his election victory.



