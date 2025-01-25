Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Collects Saif's Blood Sample, Clothes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Mumbai has collected blood samples of Saif Ali Khan and the clothes he was wearing on January 16 in connection with the case related to the knife attack on him.

Besides, the clothes the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was wearing on the day of the crime were also seized.

The accused's clothes have blood spots which will be matched with the actor's blood samples, police sources said.

Blood samples and clothes of the and the accused have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to find out whether the blood on the accused's clothes was that of the actor.

On Friday, Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in which he said that the accused demanded Rs 1 crore and attacked the nanny, and when he tried to stop him, Shehzad escaped after stabbing him multiple times.

The actor suffered stab injuries after the intruder entered his home for an apparent burglary through a duct.

A preliminary investigation had established that the accused broke into the apartment with the motive of robbery.

Shehzad, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh last year, was arrested from Thane near Mumbai on January 19.

Fingerprints collected from Saif Ali Khan's Bandra flat matched those of Shehzad's, the police said.

However, Shehzad's father, Md Ruhul Amin Fakir, told IANS that the person captured in the CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan's home does not resemble his son.

The incident has drawn reactions from political bigwigs and the Bollywood industry.

While those in Bollywood wished the actor a quick recovery and expressed concern over the security situation, Opposition leaders used it to attack the Mahayuti government.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has raised serious doubts over the attack on Saif Ali Khan, asking if he was stabbed with a knife or was it just an act