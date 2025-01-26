Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

(MENAFN) Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to a statement released by Türkiye's National Defense on Sunday. The operations targeted the terrorists in the Hakurk, Gara, and Metina regions, as noted in an announcement shared on the social media platform X. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continue these operations with determination, stating, "Our Turkish will decisively continue operations until the last is neutralized."



The term "neutralize," commonly used by Turkish authorities, refers to terrorists being killed, captured, or surrendering. These operations are part of ongoing efforts by Türkiye to address the threat posed by PKK militants, who often use northern Iraq as a base to plan and launch cross-border attacks against Turkish territory.



The PKK has been engaged in a violent campaign against Türkiye for over four decades, during which it has been held responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 individuals. Victims of the group’s actions include women, children, infants, and the elderly. The organization is designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.



Türkiye’s operations in northern Iraq aim to eliminate the PKK's presence and prevent further threats to its national security. The Turkish government remains resolute in its efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of its citizens, underscoring the significance of such military actions in achieving lasting peace and stability.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109130148