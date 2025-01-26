‘Proudest Achievement’, Says Padma Shri Haricharan Singh Bhatti

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Harchandan Singh Bhatti, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri award by the Union government, termed the recognition as the 'proudest achievement'.

Bhatti has been associated with Bharat Bhawan in Bhopal since 1981 as a designer.

“It is the proudest achievement for me as my work has been recognised for the highest civilian award. I am grateful to the Union government,” he told IANS.

Born in Dehradun, Bhatti, had his schooling in Ghaziabad. He graduated in arts from Fine Arts College, Indore.

“I started working with Bharat Bhawan as a designer in 1981 and retired as director. Padma Shri is my career's biggest achievement,” he said.

Bhatti, who is not keeping well due to old age, was the art curator for the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum.

He has also been awarded the Rashtriya Kalidas Samman award by the Madhya Pradesh government.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Union government announced the Padma Shri award for five eminent personalities of Madhya Pradesh.

The Padma Shri, the country's highest civilian award, was conferred on folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, Harchandan Singh Bhatti (artist), Jagdish Joshila (novelist), Sally Holkar (social entrepreneur), and Budhendra Jain (Medical Superintendent).

Folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan (64), who is popularly known as 'Nirgun Bhakti Ke Bheru' from Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, said he has been upholding oral traditions of folk for 50 years.

Expressing his for being conferred the country's highest civilian award, Chouhan said it is a 'proud moment' for his entire family.

Chouhan, who learned singing from his father during childhood age, said,“I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising my work. I am associated with several cultural activities and it could happen without the support of the Union and state governments.”

Jagdish Joshila (75), who is also known as the 'Nimadi Ke Novelist' from the Khargone region for over five decades, founded Nimadi prose literature and pioneered as the first Nimadi novelist through notable works such as 'Bhalai Ki Jad Patthal Mein' and 'Gaanv Ki Pehchaan'.

Social entrepreneur, Sally Holkar (82), devoted over five decades to revitalising the 300-year-old Maheshwari handloom industry and is inspired by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy.

Born in the US, Sally transformed the once-dying Maheshwari craft into a flourishing, globally acclaimed art form - including seamlessly blending tradition with modern design.

Budhendra Jain is currently associated with Sadguru Netra Chikitsalaya in Chitrakoot, Satna district.

On the eve of the Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved 139 Padma Awards including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.