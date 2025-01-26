Capacity of Iran’s steel output reaches 55M tons

(MENAFN) Iran’s steel production capacity has reached 55 million tons, according to Mohammad Qobadi Samani, head of the National Iranian Steel Company. He also revealed that investment permits have been issued for projects totaling three times the current production capacity, signaling the potential for significant growth in the industry. Despite facing numerous challenges, Iran’s steel sector has demonstrated resilience and consistent progress over recent years.



The development of the Iranian steel industry has continued steadily, even under external pressures such as U.S. sanctions and the global disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. These obstacles, which have negatively impacted many of the world’s leading steel producers, have not deterred Iran’s ambitious plans. The country aims to advance further and secure the seventh position among the world’s top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404, corresponding to March 2025.



For the current year, Iran’s steel production is projected to reach 32 million tons. In the first 11 months of 2024, the country produced over 28 million tons of crude steel, reflecting a 0.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. This steady growth underscores the industry’s ability to adapt and expand, even in a challenging global economic climate.



According to the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran retained its position as the world’s 10th largest steel producer during this period. Reports from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) show that steel mills produced 3.1 million tons of steel in November 2024, marking a slight increase of 0.1 percent compared to November 2023. These achievements highlight the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance its steel production capacity and global ranking.

