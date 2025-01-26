Haryana Will Set Example For Development & Progress: CM Saini At R-Day Parade

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday unfurled the national flag at a function organised to mark the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day in Rewari.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the past decade has been marked by inclusive growth, harmony, and coexistence.

“These changes have significantly improved the lives of individuals, making them simpler, more accessible, and secure,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Haryana will set an example for development, progress, and excellence in the future.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the Veer Shaheedi Smarak to honour the martyrs. He also inspected and took the salute of the parade by the Haryana Police, Home Guards, Scouts, and other contingents.

Saini said this is his first time unfurling the flag on Republic Day as Chief Minister and it is his great honour that this first occasion is in the historic land of Ahirwal, Rewari.

He urged the people of Haryana to follow cultural traditions and high moral values to make the country and state cleaner, healthier, wealthier, stronger, and more developed.

He further said,“This Republic Day reminds us that our nation encompasses multiple religions, castes, languages, attire, food, and cultures. It is an example of unity in diversity. The world is currently witnessing a celebration of this diversity at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.”

The Chief Minister said to spread the message of unity to every citizen, the 'Our Constitution, Our Pride' campaign is being run across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This campaign honours the contributions of the framers of the Constitution and raises awareness about the values of the Constitution, he said.

The Chief Minister said the people of Haryana played a leading role in the freedom movement. The revolution of 1857 started in Ambala Cantonment. To inspire the new generation, the construction of a 'Swatantrata Sangram Smarak' (War Memorial) at a cost of Rs 538 crore in Ambala Cantonment is in its final phase.

The government has increased the pension for freedom fighters and their widows to Rs 40,000 per month. The ex-gratia for the families of soldiers martyred in war has been doubled to Rs 1 crore.