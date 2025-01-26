Amir Approves Two Cabinet Decisions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today approved Cabinet No. 3 of 2025 issuing the executive regulations of Social Insurance promulgated by Law No. 1 of 2022.

His Highness also approved Cabinet Resolution No. 4 of 2025 regarding the executive regulations of Law No. 2 of 2022 regarding military retirement.

The two decisions are effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.