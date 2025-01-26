Amir Approves Two Cabinet Decisions
Date
1/26/2025 8:02:54 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today approved Cabinet resolution No. 3 of 2025 issuing the executive regulations of Social Insurance promulgated by Law No. 1 of 2022.
His Highness also approved Cabinet Resolution No. 4 of 2025 regarding the executive regulations of Law No. 2 of 2022 regarding military retirement.
The two decisions are effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
