Iran’s ICCIMA highlights key measures to enhance mining growth

(MENAFN) Mohammadreza Bahraman, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has outlined key measures required to achieve the ambitious economic growth targets set forth in the Seventh National Development Plan. The plan envisions an overall economic growth rate of eight percent and a significant 13 percent growth in the mining sector. Speaking on a news program, Bahraman highlighted the country’s rich mineral resources as a cornerstone for achieving these objectives while addressing the challenges hindering progress.



Bahraman stressed the need to elevate the mining sector’s growth rate from its current three percent to the 13 percent target by leveraging Iran's vast reserves of oil, gas, and various minerals. He emphasized that adding value to these resources requires significant energy inputs, an area where Iran holds a strategic advantage globally. With only one percent of the world’s population and landmass, Iran possesses seven percent of the planet's mineral reserves, providing a solid foundation for growth.



To meet the 13 percent target, Bahraman pointed out the necessity of tackling critical issues identified in a detailed report submitted to government authorities. He called for streamlined processes and the removal of bureaucratic inefficiencies that hinder private-sector involvement in exploration and development efforts.



Furthermore, Bahraman underlined Iran’s competitive edge due to its access to energy and mineral wealth, urging the government to prioritize collaboration with the private sector. He emphasized that fostering trust and eliminating barriers to investment are essential steps toward unlocking the mining sector’s full potential and achieving the country’s ambitious growth goals.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109130143