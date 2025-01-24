Turkish Airlines And LATAM Brasil Expand Routes, Boost Connectivity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Turkish and LATAM Brasil have broadened their codeshare agreement, adding five new Brazilian routes from São Paulo Guarulhos Airport.



This partnership, reported by AeroRoutes on January 22, 2025, now includes flights to Aracaju, Manaus, São Luiz, Uberlândia, and Vitória. The expanded collaboration strengthens both airlines' positions.



Turkish Airlines gains deeper access to Brazil's domestic network, while LATAM Brasil extends its reach into Europe and Asia via Istanbul. This move offers travelers more options and flexibility in their journey planning.



For passengers, the agreement means smoother travel between Turkey and Brazil's regional cities. They can book flights with either airline and enjoy benefits from both carriers, including earning and redeeming miles on these codeshare routes.



This expansion comes as global air travel continues to recover from the pandemic's impact. Airlines are actively seeking ways to capture market share and boost revenues. Codeshare agreements provide a cost-effective method to expand reach without adding new routes.







The partnership aligns with both airlines' long-term growth strategies. Turkish Airlines aims to cement its position as a global connector, while LATAM Brasil seeks to enhance its international network through strategic partnerships.



As the aviation industry evolves, such agreements may become increasingly common. They enable airlines to offer more comprehensive services to their customers.



This could potentially reshape how people plan and book international travel in the coming years. This development signals confidence in future travel demand between Turkey and Brazil.



It also highlights the growing importance of international alliances in the airline industry, reflecting broader trends in global air travel and market connectivity.

