The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: The Final Chapter Premieres In March 2025 Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, created by Danny McBride, will return with its highly anticipated fourth season in March 2025. This season marks the final chapter of the wild, deviant world of the Gemstone family, bringing closure to the extravagant story of televangelists and their chaotic lives.

Filming updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peek

Filming for Season 4 began in May 2024, with behind-the-scenes moments shared by cast members. Edi Patterson, who plays Judy Gemstone, gave fans a glimpse into production with a photo of the show.

In October 2024, Walton Goggins confirmed that filming had concluded for the season, posting on Instagram,“Just wrapped season 4 of the TRG.”

Premiere date and final Season announcement

Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones is scheduled to premiere in March 2025, as per a report in Variety. The exact date has not been revealed yet. Creator Danny McBride confirmed that this will be the final season of the series, sharing that the storylines and characters will feel“whole and complete” by the end of the season.

What to expect in the final Season

The show follows the Gemstone family, a world-famous televangelist clan steeped in greed, deviance, and charitable acts. As the spoiled children of the Gemstone family finally gain control of the church, they realize that leadership isn't as easy as they imagined, and their luxurious lifestyle comes with serious consequences. McBride has teased incredible payoffs, twists, and character-driven conclusions for the final season.

Star-studded cast and crew

The final season features an ensemble cast that includes Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Walton Goggins, and many more. McBride, who is also an executive producer, worked alongside Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson. The creative team also includes executive producers John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James.