Vladimir Putin's BIG Praise For Donald Trump: 'Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a big and rare praise coming from Vladimir Putin, the Russian President said on Friday that Moscow's full-scale military operation on Ukraine could have been averted had Donald been the US president at that time. Russia's war on Ukraine started in February 2022.

Praising him as“smart”, Vladimir backed the leader's unfounded claims that the victory was stolen from him in 2020.

“I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president – if his victory hadn't been stolen in 2020 – then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that emerged in 2022,” Vladimir Putin said, adding that he was ready for talks with Donald Trump on the Ukraine war.

As Vladimir Putin expressed interest in engaging in talks with Donald Trump, Ukraine reacted, warning against being excluded from negotiations.

“We have always said, and I want to emphasise this once again, that we are ready for these negotiations on Ukrainian issues,” Vladimir Putin said.

The assertion came two days after Donald Trump issued a“tariff” warning on Russian products being imported into the United States if Moscow fails to reach a deal with Ukraine on the ongoing war.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said,“If we don't make a“deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”