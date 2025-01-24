Can Donald Trump Become US President For Third Time? Republican Lawmaker Introduces Constitutional Amendment In House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A lawmaker broached the possiblity of a third Donald presidency on Friday - introducing a House Joint to amend the US Constitution. Congressman Andy Ogles noted that the change would allow the newly appointed POTUS to remain in the White House well beyond his 2029 term. Trump has also joked about a possible third term on several occasions

“Isn't it nice to win? I suspect I won't be running again unless you say: He's so good we've got to figure something else out,” he had joked in November 2024.

The development came merely three days into the second Trump presidency - amid a barrage of policy changes . The Tennessee lawmaker however argued that Trump had "“has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation's decay and restoring America to greatness".

So...can previous US Presidents run for office again?

The proposed amendment however makes certain previous US Presidents such as Barack Obama (or Bill Clinton and George W Bush) ineligible as they served two consecutive terms. Joe Biden - while rather unlikely to contest - will theoretically remain eligible under the proposed change.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," the Amendment proposes.