The 13Th Global Edition Of CYSEC QATAR 2025 To Gather 500+ Global Experts In Cybersecurity To Strengthen Qatar's Future

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Doha, Qatar – 4 February 2025 - As Qatar continues to solidify its position as a regional leader in cybersecurity, the country is taking bold steps to advance its digital infrastructure. With the cybersecurity market in Qatar projected to grow by 8.17% from 2025 to 2029, reaching a market volume of US$195.80 million by 2029, the urgency to fortify digital defenses has never been clearer. The increasing sophistication of cybercriminals targeting key sectors further highlights the importance of a proactive and forward-thinking approach in securing the nation's digital future.
CYSEC QATAR 2025 (13th
Global Edition), happening on 4 February 2025 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel
, will be the flagship cybersecurity event dedicated to advancing Qatar's resilience against emerging cyber threats. This premier summit will gather top-tier experts, innovators, and thought leaders from the region to share cutting-edge strategies and frameworks for strengthening the country's cybersecurity posture.
Distinguished Speakers Include:
John Mankarios – Vice President Information Technology, QInvest
Amr Metwally – Director of Clinical Simulation & Innovation, Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center
Magdy Mansour – GM IT, Doha Cables
Ugur Sanal Inal – Information Technology Director, QTerminals
Bilal Rao – Head of IT and OT Cybersecurity, RKH Qitarat
Farhan Chaudhry – VP Cyber Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance & Aircraft Cyber Security, Qatar Airways Group
Rashid Al-Obaidli – Head of Information Security, Media Broadcast Company
Supporting Partners:
Arab Association for Cyber Security
CREST
Women In Cyber Security Middle East
Strategic Regional Media Partners:
Fadaat Media, Al Araby Al Jadeed, Alaraby2
Cybersecurity Strategic Sponsors: (to name a few)
Mannai Corporation
F5
Fortra
Cisco
Tenable
Google Cloud Security
CYSEC QATAR will offer a dynamic blend of thought-provoking sessions, keynotes, technical presentations and business networking opportunities. Attendees will explore the latest cybersecurity innovations and technologies through exhibitions and live demos from industry-leading sponsors, including TFG, CommVault, Amiviz, Intercede, Picus, Tenable, Google Cloud Security, Phishrod, Exabeam, Cyble, Atos, Eviden, Paratus, Secpod, Immersive Labs, Threatlocker, and Cofense.
The summit will also have the CYSEC Capture The Flag Championship
Hosted by Cisco and Mannai Networking & ELV. This special session will be a high-energy, interactive competition that puts participants' cybersecurity skills to the test in real-time hacking scenarios and cryptographic challenges. With challenges designed for various skill levels, participants will collaborate, learn, and showcase their expertise in a thrilling environment.
A crucial part of the event is the most awaited CYSEC AWARDS
, celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity. This ceremony will honor the industry's most groundbreaking solutions, initiatives, and thought leaders who are shaping Qatar's cybersecuritylandscape.
The highlight of the evening is the SHELEADS HONORARY AWARDS
, celebrating women driving technology and innovation in Qatar. Honorees include Barbara Zimmer
, Director of Digital Experiences & Products at Visit Qatar; Dr. Noora Fetais
, Founding President of the Arab Association for Cybersecurity and founder of Qatar Women in Cyber Security; Archana Shetty
, Vice President – IT Project Management at QNB; and Sarah Abdulrahman A H Al Mawlawi
, Director of Corporate Information Security at Ooredoo Qatar, to name a few.
With over 6 hours dedicated to networking, the summit will foster meaningful connections and collaborations among professionals, driving the future of cybersecurity in the region. It will serve as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, creating partnerships, and strengthening digital security strategies to safeguard Qatar's digital future.
For more information about CYSEC QATAR 2025, including speaker details and registration, visit the official website:
