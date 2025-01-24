The 13Th Global Edition Of CYSEC QATAR 2025 To Gather 500+ Global Experts In Cybersecurity To Strengthen Qatar's Future

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Doha, Qatar – 4 February 2025 - As Qatar continues to solidify its position as a regional leader in cybersecurity, the country is taking bold steps to advance its digital infrastructure. With the cybersecurity in Qatar projected to grow by 8.17% from 2025 to 2029, reaching a market volume of US$195.80 million by 2029, the urgency to fortify digital defenses has never been clearer. The increasing sophistication of cybercriminals targeting key sectors further highlights the importance of a proactive and forward-thinking approach in securing the nation's digital future.







CYSEC QATAR 2025 (13Global Edition), happening on 4 February 2025 at the, will be the flagship cybersecurity event dedicated to advancing Qatar's resilience against emerging cyber threats. This premier summit will gather top-tier experts, innovators, and thought leaders from the region to share cutting-edge strategies and frameworks for strengthening the country's cybersecurity posture.



John Mankarios – Vice President Information Technology, QInvest

Amr Metwally – Director of Clinical Simulation & Innovation, Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center

Magdy Mansour – GM IT, Doha Cables

Ugur Sanal Inal – Information Technology Director, QTerminals

Bilal Rao – Head of IT and OT Cybersecurity, RKH Qitarat

Farhan Chaudhry – VP Cyber Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance & Aircraft Cyber Security, Qatar Airways Group Rashid Al-Obaidli – Head of Information Security, Media Broadcast Company



Arab Association for Cyber Security

CREST Women In Cyber Security Middle East

Fadaat Media, Al Araby Al Jadeed, Alaraby2



Mannai Corporation

F5

Fortra

Cisco

Tenable Google Cloud Security

CYSEC QATAR will offer a dynamic blend of thought-provoking sessions, keynotes, technical presentations and business networking opportunities. Attendees will explore the latest cybersecurity innovations and technologies through exhibitions and live demos from industry-leading sponsors, including TFG, CommVault, Amiviz, Intercede, Picus, Tenable, Google Cloud Security, Phishrod, Exabeam, Cyble, Atos, Eviden, Paratus, Secpod, Immersive Labs, Threatlocker, and Cofense.

The summit will also have theHosted by Cisco and Mannai Networking & ELV. This special session will be a high-energy, interactive competition that puts participants' cybersecurity skills to the test in real-time hacking scenarios and cryptographic challenges. With challenges designed for various skill levels, participants will collaborate, learn, and showcase their expertise in a thrilling environment.

A crucial part of the event is the most awaited, celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity. This ceremony will honor the industry's most groundbreaking solutions, initiatives, and thought leaders who are shaping Qatar's cybersecuritylandscape.

The highlight of the evening is the, celebrating women driving technology and innovation in Qatar. Honorees include, Director of Digital Experiences & Products at Visit Qatar;, Founding President of the Arab Association for Cybersecurity and founder of Qatar Women in Cyber Security;, Vice President – IT Project Management at QNB; and, Director of Corporate Information Security at Ooredoo Qatar, to name a few.

With over 6 hours dedicated to networking, the summit will foster meaningful connections and collaborations among professionals, driving the future of cybersecurity in the region. It will serve as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, creating partnerships, and strengthening digital security strategies to safeguard Qatar's digital future.

