2,200-Year-Old Mosaic, 1800-Year-Old Monument Found In Turkiye

Ankara: In the northwest Turkish archaeological city of Assos, Canakkale province, a team of archaeologists have discovered a mosaic that is thought to be 2,200 years old and dates to the Hellenistic period.

In addition to an 1800-year-old monument that belonged to one of the wealthy families who inhabited the old city, the artwork has geometric and floral elements created from polygonal stones. The latest findings were made during the final season of excavations, which were carried out as part of a local initiative on touristic legacy for the future, that was started by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to Nurettin Arslan, head of the Assos excavation team.



Arslan added that the mosaic painting has been fully and intact preserved from the Hellenistic era to the present day, pointing to a huge structure in the area that was previously believed to be a waterway, without revealing additional details about it, and stressing that excavations in the city are continuing to reveal more historical monuments.

The city of Assos is one of the most well-preserved ancient Greek cities, with notable historical buildings such as the parliament and the theater. The city is located on top of a cone of volcanic rocks, which gives it a distinctive aesthetic and historical views.