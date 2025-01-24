40 Syrian Families Voluntarily Leave Azraq Camp To Their Country

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra)-- Today, 40 families of Syrian refugees voluntarily returned to Syria from the Azraq camp.According to the announcement made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on its page on the "X" platform, the families departed.This was done in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which arranged for voluntary return trips for Syrian refugees who wanted to go back to their homeland and facilitated the process of doing so, including giving them the means of they needed.Since the overthrow of the previous government, over 20,100 Syrian refugees who were registered with the commission in Jordan have returned to their homeland, according to the commission.The commission reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to offer transportation services and to promote the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.It estimates that there are still 600,000 Syrian refugees living in Jordan who require humanitarian assistance.