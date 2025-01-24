Trucker Path Community Names Top Truck Stops

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The best of the best truck stops earn that recognition from their customers," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "This well-deserved accomplishment means that the 2025 winners stood out for their range of offerings and their dedication to customer service among the more than 9,000 truck stops and about 10,000 additional fueling locations on the Trucker Path app. We are pleased to showcase the nation's top facilities for truck drivers as part of our mission to help make truckers' lives on the road easier and more comfortable."

In 2025, the overall winner of the Top 100 Truck Stops and Top 5 Independent Truck Stops recognition is the Tiffin River Service Plaza in West Unity, Ohio,at Milepost 20.8 Eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike. Part of a network of 14 Ohio Turnpike service plazas located approximately every 30 to 50 miles, the Tiffin River Service Plaza features a Truckers Lounge with easy access from the facility's 110-space commercial truck parking lot, separate restrooms and complimentary showers, coin-operated washers and dryers, food court and convenience store, and Touch & Win Ohio Lottery EZ Play video gaming terminals. The service plaza also accepts a range of fuel and fleet cards from its truck customers.

"Every day of the year, 24 hours a day, the Ohio Turnpike's service plazas are open to give truck drivers the best possible experience on the road," said Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E., executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission. "We are proud that the Tiffin River location has been recognized by drivers as the number one location in the nation for safe, clean facilities and services that truckers value."

For its annual Top Truck Stops ranking, Trucker Path gathered in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100. The Top 5 lists of truck stops include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories. Drivers across the nation can look for Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops, which display a window decal honoring the locations for their place in the annual ranking.

Top 5 Independent Truck Stops

1st Place – Ohio Turnpike Tiffin River Service Plaza, West Unity, Ohio

2nd Place – Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota

3rd Place – Truck Stop Sunoco, Grantsville, Maryland

4th Place – Rainbow Trucker's Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada

5th Place – Rascal's Shop Rite Travel Plaza, Rayne, Louisiana

Top 5 Chain Truck Stops

1st Place – Kwik Trip #796, Tomah, Wisconsin

2nd Place – Kwik Trip #1260, Roberts, Wisconsin

3rd Place – Flying J Travel Center #1403, Idaho Falls, Idaho

4th Place – Love's Travel Stop #581, Salina, Utah

5th Place – Kwik Trip #1197, Belmont, Wisconsin

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," said Ben Leibl., public relations specialist at Kwik Trip Inc. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest service, having quality offerings, and a welcoming environment for the truck drivers who stop at our stores. It also stems from Trucker Path's unique ability to connect us with its active driver community of over one million users."

Overall Top 10 Truck Stops

1st Place – Ohio Turnpike Tiffin River Service Plaza, West Unity, Ohio

2nd Place – Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota

3rd Place – Truck Stop Sunoco, Grantsville, Maryland

4th Place – Rainbow Trucker's Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada

5th Place – Kwik Trip #796, Tomah, Wisconsin

6th Place – Kwik Trip #1260, Roberts, Wisconsin

7th Place – Flying J Travel Center #1403, Idaho Falls, Idaho

8th Place – Love's Travel Stop #581, Salina, Utah

9th Place – Kwik Trip #1197, Belmont, Wisconsin

10th Place – Love's Travel Stop #734, Randlett, Oklahoma

For a complete list of the 2025 Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops see

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-safe routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The Trucker Path Marketplace offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; and COMMANDTM, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Trucker Path

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED