Sheryl Underwood And David Raibon To Host Grand Opening Of The Laff House Atlantic City Comedy Club Celebration

Legendary Comedy Club Returns with a Star-Studded Celebration Honoring Its Legacy and Welcoming a New Era in Atlantic City

- Comedian David RaibonATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The legendary Laff House Comedy Club, known for launching the careers of comedy greats like Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Deon Cole, and Michael Blackson, is embarking on an exciting new chapter in Atlantic City. This iconic comedy hub will reopen at Caesars Pier (formerly The Playground), celebrating with a grand opening event on April 1, 2025, hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian and host of The Talk Sheryl Underwood and acclaimed comedian David Raibon (Snowfall, Insecure, Ballers).The event, aptly named“Comedy Homecoming,” will honor the rich legacy of the original South Philadelphia Laff House while setting the stage for a new era of comedic brilliance. Guests can expect performances from a lineup of celebrated stand-up comedians, with more names to be announced in the coming months.“This new chapter for the Laff House is deeply personal to me,” shared Rod Millwood, CEO and founder of the Laff House brand.“It's a tribute to my late wife, Mona, who was not only my partner in life but the driving force behind our dream of creating a thriving, independent, Black-owned business. Reopening the club on her birthday with the incredible Sheryl Underwood and David Raibon is a meaningful way to honor her legacy.”With the Grand Opening being a stop on her highly-anticipated Mix & Mingle Tour, Sheryl Underwood, who first performed at the original Laff House in 1997, expressed her excitement about the reopening by stating,“Rod Millwood is the perfect person to own a comedy club. He cares deeply about supporting comedians and strengthening the stand-up comedy community. I am so thrilled that he is honoring his beloved wife Mona by continuing the legacy of the original Laff House Comedy Club in Atlantic City. I'm calling all stand-up comics, family, friends, and fans to join me at the party on April 1 so we can kick off this grand opening right!”Co-host David Raibon added,“As creators of humor, we must continue to grow venues where African-American comedians and others have a place to perform and perfect their acts so they may continue to feed their families. The Laff House Atlantic City Comedy Club is that kind of space, and I'm honored to be part of its return.”A Comedy Institution with a Rich Legacy:The original Laff House Comedy Club, founded by Millwood and his late wife Mona Wilkerson in 1997, became a Philadelphia landmark and a platform for diverse and emerging comedic talent. It was one of the few venues offering opportunities to comedians of all backgrounds based solely on talent, providing a launchpad for future superstars.Kevin Hart's first stand-up performance took place at the Laff House in 2006, while other alumni like Bill Burr, Mike Epps, Deon Cole, and Sheryl Underwood have gone on to enjoy global success. The club's commitment to inclusivity helped shape the careers of countless comedians, making it a cultural cornerstone in the comedy world.The New Laff House in Atlantic City :The Laff House Atlantic City Comedy Club, powered by Java Monster Coffee & Energy, is located at ACX1 Studios on the Entertainment Pier at Caesars. The 300-seat venue combines modern entertainment with a nod to its storied history, featuring a living museum filled with memorabilia from the original club, including photos and promotional materials of legendary performers.Guests will also enjoy a specially curated menu crafted by celebrity Chef Wenford Patrick Simpson, which can be ordered conveniently through the LAFF EXPRESS app.A Night to Remember:The grand opening promises to be a night of celebration, honoring the past while embracing the future of comedy. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Laff House or new to its legacy, this event is not to be missed.Event Details:What: The Laff House Atlantic City Comedy Club Grand OpeningWhen: April 1, 2025Where: Caesar's Pier | One Atlantic Ocean Atlantic City, NJ 08401Tickets and Information visit:For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Publicist | Desirae L. Benson... | DesiraeBenson###

