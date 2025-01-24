Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Diversifies Liquid Assets With $1 Million Bitcoin Investment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , a Los Angeles-based company at the forefront of modernizing the social media branding and marketing industry, with its unique platform designed to connect advertisers directly with everyday social media users, recently announced the purchase of 9.783 Bitcoin (“BTC”) for approximately $1 million, diversifying its liquid assets ( ).

This investment follows the recent ambitious move to expand to South Florida as part of the company's growth strategy. It also follows another key milestone for the company – surpassing 600 advertisers on...

