Investornewsbreaks Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Secures Exclusive Scrap Metal Recycling Contract With Virginia Beach

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Greenwave Solutions (NASDAQ: GWAV) a leader in sustainable metal recycling, has won an exclusive contract with Virginia Beach, the largest city in Virginia. Under the agreement, Greenwave will be the sole provider of scrap metal recycling services, benefiting from the city's generation of 800 tons of ferrous metal and 179,000 pounds of non-ferrous scrap in 2023, projected to bring in over $500,000 in 2024. As Virginia Beach's only metal recycling facility, Greenwave leverages strategic proximity to NAS Oceana and the Port of Virginia, while its recent real estate acquisitions and robust municipal licensing create significant barriers to entry. Focused on government contracts, the company supports major infrastructure projects, federal operations, and municipal vehicle recycling, aligning with its growth strategy.

To view the full press release, visit

About Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN