Talaat Moustafa Group Supports New Facilities At Ain Shams University Medical City

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Talaat Moustafa Group supported the opening of an upgraded Children's Emergency Department and a new Blood Transfusion and Chemotherapy Centre at Ain Shams University Medical City. The upgraded department and new centre were inaugurated at a ceremony attended by numerous dignitaries, including the of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the President of Ain Shams University.

The Talaat Moustafa Group has a history of supporting healthcare initiatives, including the 57357 Children's Cancer Hospital, Ahl Masr Burns Hospital, renovations at the National Cancer Institute, the Noor Hayat eye treatment initiative, and the Talaat Moustafa Charity Hospital in Alexandria.

Mohamed Atef, Executive Vice President of Talaat Moustafa Group, said the company's support for the upgraded department and new centre reflects its ongoing commitment to Egypt's healthcare sector. He noted that corporate social responsibility has been central to the company's 55-year history.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Mohamed Diaa, President of Ain Shams University; Mohamed Awad Tag Eldin, Presidential Advisor for Health Affairs; Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population; Ali Mohamed Al-Anwar, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Chairman of the University Hospitals Board; Tarek Youssef, Executive Director of University Hospitals; Hanan Ibrahim, Head of the Paediatrics Department; and Yasmin Gamal El-Din, General Manager of the Children's Hospital.

Ali Mohamed Al-Anwar confirmed that the Children's Emergency Department was fully renovated with state-of-the-art medical technology, meeting international standards. The upgraded facility aims to provide high-quality medical services to a larger number of patients nationwide, particularly those with limited financial resources.

The renovations include a fully equipped and integrated emergency department, outpatient clinics, and an advanced pharmacy for preparing medications and chemotherapy treatments. A specialised blood transfusion and sample collection centre was also added. The number of emergency beds has increased from nine to 25, and blood transfusion beds from 12 to 45, increasing the annual patient capacity from 36,000 to approximately 72,000.

Yasmin Gamal El-Din stated that Talaat Moustafa Group provided considerable support and was instrumental in the upgrade. The renovations and equipment cost approximately 250 million Egyptian pounds, enabling the hospital to serve almost 300,000 children annually. Tarek Youssef thanked Talaat Moustafa Group for its contribution and support.

Ain Shams University Medical City comprises nine hospitals and six specialised centres, providing comprehensive medical services.