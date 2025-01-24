ZFZ Law Sues Socal Edison On Behalf Of Widow And Her Four Young Children Who Lost Home In Eaton Fire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZFZ logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles litigation firm Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP filed a lawsuit on Thursday, January 23, 2025, against Southern California Edison Company (SCE) and its parent company, Edison International, on behalf of two Altadena families who tragically lost their homes in the Eaton Fire (Sarah Ray, et al. vs Southern California Edison, et al., No. 25STCV01794). Both families, headed by single mothers caring for young children, allege that SCE's negligence in maintaining power lines and equipment contributed to the catastrophic wildfire, which has destroyed over 8,000 structures across Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.For lifelong Altadena resident, Sarah Ray, and her four young children, ages 2 through 11, the devastating Eaton Fire comes on the heels of another family tragedy. Just before Christmas in 2022, Sarah's husband, Casey, passed away after a battle with cancer. Today, the destructive and preventable Eaton Fire has devastated their family again.On the night of January 7, 2025, the power suddenly went out at the Ray home. Sarah could see a very distant glow in the mountains. In the next few hours, life for the Ray family was changed forever. At 3 a.m., as flames began to engulf her neighborhood, Sarah heard an evacuation order from a police bullhorn in the street. In a panic, Sarah packed up her children and a few essentials and fled. A lifetime of memories and precious belongings, including the few items she had left from her husband, would soon be turned to ash. With her children crying and terrified in the car, Sarah drove through the flames to safety. Sarah recalls,“I was just trying to keep my family safe. When I saw the flames approaching, I barely had time to grab my kids and our dog. It was terrifying. The smoke was so thick I could hardly see, but I had to get everyone out.”As the Eaton Fire raged on, Sarah confronted the heartbreaking reality of losing her family's home, along with cherished memories, most of their belongings, and her children's beloved cat. Sarah, a full-time teacher with LAUSD, now faces the challenge of finding temporary housing for her family of five and ultimately rebuilding their lives on her own.Sadly, so many families are feeling the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire. Their losses go far beyond losing property - they have lost a sense of safety, stability, and normalcy. They have lost their neighborhoods, their playgrounds, their schools, and their places of worship. The backbone of their community has been shattered. This lawsuit aims to hold SCE accountable for their negligence and egregious violations of law to assist these families in recouping the massive losses they have suffered. Sarah hopes their legal action will not only bring them the justice they seek but also help prevent future tragedies caused by negligence. Sarah says,“We deserve answers and accountability. Our lives were turned upside down by this disaster, and we areseeking justice not only for ourselves but for everyone affected in our community.”Rachel Fiset, the lead attorney for the case, stated:“Sadly, the Eaton Fire is yet another instance of a highly destructive fire in California that could have and should have been prevented. Instead, beloved communities are decimated, lives have been lost, and so many people are left trying to piece their lives back together from nothing.”Ms. Fiset seeks justice for those affected by the Eaton Fire, saying:“I have litigated hundreds of cases relating to the devastation caused by wildfires, but I never could have anticipated this level of loss in Los Angeles. This event has been painful for so many but there is a desire in the community to rebuild and come back stronger than ever. My goal is to help everyone have that opportunity.”Dawn Utsumi, an experienced wildfire litigator on the case, stated:"So many of our friends lost everything in the fire. The breadth of devastation is unimaginable. We believe it's important to tell their stories as part of the healing process.”Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP is a Los Angeles-based law firm with local knowledge, extensive wildfirelitigation experience, and resources to bring justice to those devastated by this tragic situation.About ZFZ LawZweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with an unrivaled team of trial lawyers and a proven track record of success. Our attorneys include former federal prosecutors and public defenders, veterans of the nation's most prestigious law firms, and law clerks to federal district judges. From our offices in downtown Los Angeles, we have litigated hundreds of wildfire cases and have decades of experience achieving remarkable results for our clients. Our complex civil practice includes favorable settlements and verdicts in wide-ranging matters relating to government agencies, utility and energy companies, healthcare, telecommunications, social media, entertainment, government contracting, and finance.Our award-winning attorneys have been named top white-collar lawyers and top leaders in law by the Los Angeles Business Journal, the Daily Journal, and U.S. News and World Report. Our firm is currently recognized by Chambers USA and the Daily Journal as a top litigation law firm. Our attorneys often offer legal expertise and analysis in major publications and news outlets worldwide, including CBS, BBC, CNN, NewsNation, The New York Times, Washington Post, and NBC.###For more information, please contact Rachel Fiset (213) 266-5172, ..., or visit zfzlawContact:Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLPRachel Fiset, (213) 266-5172...

Rachel Fiset

Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP

+1 213-266-5172

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.