T‐Mobile Supports Southern California As Devastating Wildfires Impact Region (Updated 1/23)

(MENAFN- 3BL) If you are a customer impacted by the Southern California fires, we are thinking of you and we're ready to support you.



We are offering unlimited talk, text and data to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers in impacted areas who don't already have it and we've increased data allotments for Mint and Ultra Mobile customers. More details below .

T-Mobile Starlink Direct-to-Cellular service over impacted areas of Southern California has now enabled basic texting, including to 911, and delivering wireless emergency alerts.

Free relief supplies, Wi-Fi, charging options and more will be at select stores and other locations as conditions allow. These are open to the public. Current location:



Malibu Pavilions : 29211 Heathercliff Rd., Malibu, CA 90265

Malibu Bluffs Park : 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, CA 90265

Today, we will be providing charging, Wi-Fi and handing out charging supplies as needed while supplies last:



T-Mobile store at Wilshire & 4th starting at 10 AM PT: 335 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401



T-Mobile store at Westwood Blvd. & Lindbrook starting at 10 AM PT: 1142 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024



T-Mobile store at Freemont & Huntington starting at 10 AM PT: 1318 Huntington Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030



T-Mobile store at Los Feliz & Seneca starting at 10 AM PT:2919 Los Feliz Blvd. Ste. E-1, Los Angeles, CA 90039



T-Mobile store at Main & Marine starting at 10 AM PT: 3110 Main St., 100, Santa Monica, CA 90405

T-Mobile store at Foothill Blvd. & Boston starting at 10 AM PT: 3725 Foothill Blvd., Ste. Q, La Crescenta, CA 91214

Some stores are temporarily closed or operating on reduced hours so please visit our store locator for updates. We continue to update our newsroom post with the latest information often - see below.

We encourage everyone to donate to our partner, the American Red Cross, which is providing comfort, support and relief. Through February 4, 2025, we are doubling donations made to the American Red Cross and through our T-Life app - up to an additional $1 million donation.

Donate to the Red Cross Now

Update: January 21, 2025

Giving Update



T-Mobile announced a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross to provide critical on-the ground community support and relief such as food, shelter, clothing and other necessities to residents devastated by the California wildfires.

Though February 4, 2025, we are also doubling donations made to the American Red Cross and through our T-Life app - up to an additional $1 million donation.

We are also working with rideshare partners Uber and Lyft to advertise the 2:1 match opportunity on screens in vehicles. A QR code will give riders an easy opportunity to click to give.

“The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California. We are so grateful for partners like T-Mobile as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster.” - Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. DONATE to the Red Cross

Network Update



T-Mobile has continued to monitor our network. Connectivity has remained strong thanks to overlapping coverage and short and longer-term solutions, including Satellite Cell on Wheels (SatCOWs), Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs) and additional backhaul solutions installed in areas where sites were damaged and now where residents are returning.

It is possible that some customers in fire damaged areas may experience intermittent impacts, but for most, coverage should remain strong. Our team is erecting a longer-term temporary cell tower called a lite site at the Palisades Recreation Center.

First Responder Support Update



A T-Mobile Mobile Command Center deployed at Will Rogers State Beach is supporting first responders, including members of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The large, triple-axel fifth wheel trailer operates as an operations platform with up to 15 workstations, numerous sleeping accommodations and a restroom with a shower.

We are also deploying a T-Mobile Emergency Operations Center to accommodate additional first responders.

We have activated T-Priority for many Los Angeles Fire Department members, command staff and other first responders in the region on 5G SA devices with our First Responder service. We are also providing agencies and first responders with charging supplies and connectivity through routers with T-Priority, external 5G antennas and eSIMs at the Eaton Fire command post at the Rose Bowl, Palisade Fires command posts at Zuma Beach and Westward Beach, and at the Will Rogers State Beach command post.

Update: January 16, 2025

T-Mobile has been on the ground in Southern California over the past week working side-by-side with first responders in the communities impacted by these devastating fires. We have continued to focus on our priorities: ensuring our network provides the reliable connectivity people need and mobilizing our resources to provide relief to local community members, customers and others.

We have undertaken a number of efforts to show up for the residents of Southern California and now, as we have continued to assess the short- and longer-term needs of the area, those efforts are expanding to further address the ongoing challenges the area continues to experience. Our comprehensive efforts to date include:

Network Support



T-Mobile's network was built with overlapping coverage, permanently installed power back-ups on towers and redundant routes for data and voice traffic.



Our“smart” network self-optimizes to redistribute resource loads and adjust towers to“heal” coverage gaps. AI monitors network performance, and our teams adjust network parameters to improve connectivity when and where it's most needed.

Our antennas automatically tilt to expand coverage, helping where coverage is needed, such as an area that lost power, places where people are gathered for shelter or supplies or to help boost signal during rescue missions. We have performed more than 12,000 uptilts and restores for improved coverage so far.

Our network has held strong through the fires, even as local conditions continue to be challenging and destruction in many areas is massive.



Over 100 emergency teams are on the ground, quickly assessing and, where needed, restoring impacted sites or deploying generators or other solutions.



As of today, less than 1% of sites remain impacted in the region, the majority of which are in the Pacific Palisades area due to damage or inaccessibility. To supplement those sites and others, we have over 600 portable and permanent generators deployed . In Altadena and around Pacific Palisades, heavy-duty large trucks with 65-foot antennas that extend coverage up to five miles are in key locations. Technology and microwave technology are in-place where fiber is damaged. Last week we also opened up T-Mobile's Starlink Direct-to-Cellular for basic and 911 texting and wireless emergency alerts. To date we have served approximately 198,000 users, sent/received around 96,000 SMS messages and transmitted 21 wireless alerts.

Customer Relief



Extended our offer of unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers in the cities of Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre who do not currently have this as part of their service plan, effective Wednesday, January 8 through Friday, February 28.

Waiving deductibles for all qualified P360 insurance replacement claims in impacted zip codes for the next 30 days and customers will pay nothing at the time of claim to get a working phone in their hands. Customers can also have their device repaired in person at participating locations.​

Increasing high-speed data allotment for Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers.



Mint Mobile customers have had their high-speed data allotment increased to 2TB through February 28. Customers on 5GB, 15GB and 20GB plans will have their hotspot limits increased to 50GB. Those on Mint's Unlimited plan will have no restrictions on hotspots. Ultra Mobile customers on plans with a data allotment have had their high-speed data allotment increased to 50GB through February 28, all of which can be used as hotspots. Customers on Ultra's Unlimited or Unlimited+ plans will have their hotspot allotment increased to 2TB through February 28.

First Responder Support



Providing first responders on the frontlines of the fires with over 1,000 different pieces of equipment such as power banks, wall adapters, car adapters and pre-lit phones or eSIMs with T-Priority and Wireless Priority Service for faster 5G speeds more consistently and the highest priority during times of high traffic.

Providing all Consumer and Micro TFB customers in the state of California on our First Responder plans one free month of their smartphone, connected device and Home Internet service. Continuing to set up Wi-Fi routers to provide high-speed data to numerous locations, including incident command posts supporting Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Police Department, Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department, CAL FIRE and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), City of Pasadena at City Hall and Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD).

Community Support



Deployed 15 mobile trucks with Wi-Fi, charging and other supplies to locations around Southern California (check back to our newsroom for daily updates), including visiting 18 Red Cross shelters and community events.

Providing up to 5,000 Home Internet solutions and 5,000 hotspots for impacted households, both with free unlimited service for 60 days. Making 10,000 more power packs available at select local stores in impacted areas and in our community support vehicles for anyone who needs them. Each power pack bag includes a power bank, charging cable, wall adapter, car adapter and headlamp.

Educational Connectivity



Prioritizing student households and schools affected by the fires with our Project 10Million program that provides free service to K-12 students:



Offering a free hotspot and five years of free connectivity for families with school-age children in affected zip codes, temporarily waiving prior income-based eligibility requirements.



Families who have not previously participated in Project 10Million can sign up at: . Working with local school districts, including Los Angeles Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District, South Pasadena Unified School District, Santa Monica/Malibu Unified School District and Los Virgenes Unified School District to assess needs of student families and will deliver free equipment and connectivity.

Other Giving

Encouraging everyone to donate to the American Red Cross through our T-Life App and continuing to match our employee donations 2:1 through January 23.

For more on our emergency response efforts, visit T-Mobile Emergency Response . Follow @TMobileNews on X for the latest updates.

Update: January 13, 2025

Network and First Responder Support Updates

As wildfires continue, T-Mobile teams are working to get crucial connectivity restored where safety allows. Here's the latest:



Our team continues to deploy heavy-duty mobile equipment, including Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs ) and Satellite Cell on Wheels (SatCOWs ) in impacted areas. The vehicles and equipment provide increased connectivity for first responders and communities in the areas of:



Pacific Palisades at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 23 and Station 69



Multiple locations along the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Floras and Topanga Beach between Pacific Palisades and Malibu

Several sites in Altadena including Loma Alta Park and near E Altadena Dr. and Lake Ave.

The team is deploying generators, VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals that are portable satellite solutions) and microwave equipment (provides fast data speeds and large capacity over shorter distances) to restore connectivity where the fire damaged local fiber connections and permanent generators.

Our teams have been providing first responders on the fires' frontlines activated devices and eSIMs with T-Priority and Wireless Priority Service to give first responders faster 5G speeds more consistently and the highest priority ensuring that emergency communications move to the front of the line during times of high traffic.

We're continuing to set up Wi-Fi routers to provide high-speed data to numerous locations, including but not limited to:



Incident Command Posts in Zuma Beach and The Rose Bowl to support first responders including Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Police Department, Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department, CAL FIRE and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)



City of Pasadena at City Hall and Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Community lifelines including local grocery

Community Support Update

Any member of the community is welcome to stop by the following locations where T-Mobile continues to offer free Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging 24/7. Please check back for updates as locations may change.



T-Mobile Freemont & Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Malibu Pavilions : 29211 Heathercliff Rd., Malibu, CA 90265 Malibu Bluffs Park : 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, CA 90265

Today, we will be providing charging, Wi-Fi and handing out charging supplies as needed at:

Malibu Equestrian Park from 10AM-4PM PT: 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265

We're continuing our work to support American Red Cross and other organizations with Wi-Fi and charging.

PM Update: January 11, 2025

Network Status

We have more than 100 emergency crew members, field engineers, technicians and others deployed in Southern California working to rapidly restore impacted sites. They are staging and utilizing innovative equipment and technology, including:



Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs) and Satellite Cell on Wheels (SatCOWs): Mobile cell sites that can be driven or towed directly into impacted areas to temporarily restore or boost service. We've been deploying SatCOLTs in the area including in Pacific Palisades at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 69 and Loma Alta Park in Altadena.

Quick-deploy and portable VSATs: Satellite dishes called“Very Small Aperture Terminals” that provide a layer of coverage across broad areas and quickly provide temporary wireless service to send and receive data from T-Mobile's network.

Microwave solutions: Network technology that offers high throughput and low latency for better data usage.

Portable generators: Portable power solutions that can be quickly set up to power sites and help customers. Permanent Generators and batteries: Generators and batteries permanently installed on key sites - such as cell sites, data centers and switching centers.

More information on the equipment, heavy-duty trucks and technologies above can be found on T-Mobile's“Disaster Definitions” website.

AM Update: January 11, 2025

Community Support Update

Any member of the community is welcome to stop by the following retail store locations where T-Mobile continues to offer free Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging 24/7. Please check back for updates as locations may change.

T-Mobile Freemont & Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr., South Pasadena, CA 91030

We're also working closely with American Red Cross and other organizations to address Wi-Fi and charging at shelters and other locations. Last week, we supported five different sites including the Pasadena Civic Center and Malibu Equestrian Center.

PM Update: January 10, 2025

First Responder Support Update

T-Mobile has activated our T-Priority network slice at no cost for at least 30 days for approximately 350 Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) members to ensure that they have the most advanced connectivity solution during this critical time. T-Priority is built on T-Mobile's 5G Standalone Core and ensures first responders get lower latency, faster 5G speeds more consistently, more 5G capacity and the highest priority across all 5G bands, even during extreme network congestion.

AM Update: January 10, 2025

C ommunity Support Update

We have free Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging 24/7 at the following locations today. Please check back for updates as locations may change.



T-Mobile La Cienega & 4th retail store: 364 S La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048 T-Mobile Freemont & Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Free Wi-Fi connectivity, device charging and“power packs” containing charging supplies will be available today at:

Malibu Equestrian Park from 10AM-4PM PT: 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, 90265

Update: January 9, 2025

Network Status Update

T-Mobile's network has held strong. We have restored roughly half of the sites that were impacted by commercial power loss. As conditions safely allow, our teams are evaluating impacted sites in Altadena, Duarte, Calabasas, Malibu, Fillmore and Agoura Hills, and continuing to deploy and refuel portable generators to sites until commercial power is restored.

Today T-Mobile and Starlink opened up T-Mobile Starlink Direct-to-Cellular service over impacted areas of Southern California, enabling basic texting, including to 911, and delivering wireless emergency alerts. While SpaceX's direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, we are once again temporarily making this early test version available for those who need it most.

First Responder & Community Support Updates

T-Mobile continues to engage with federal, state and local officials and emergency management agencies across California to help ensure critical connectivity, including deploying connectivity solutions like Wi-Fi routers at incident command posts at Zuma Beach in Malibu and Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

T-Mobile teams are on the ground in local communities offering free Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging 24/7 at the following locations. Please check back for updates as locations may change.

T-Mobile Freemont & Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Customer Relief & Store Updates

As previously shared, we are offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers in Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre who do not currently have this as part of their service plan through Friday February 28.

Mint and Ultra Mobile are supporting impacted customers in Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre.



Mint Mobile: All customers will have their high-speed data allotment increased to 2TB through February 28. Customers on 5GB, 15GB and 20GB plans will have their hotspot limits increased to 50GB. Those on Mint's Unlimited plan will have no restrictions on hotspot. Ultra Mobile: Customers on plans with a data allotment will have their high-speed data allotment increased to 50GB through February 28, all of which can be used as hotspot. Customers on Ultra's Unlimited or Unlimited+ plans will have their hotspot allotment increased to 2TB through February 28.

Some stores are temporarily closed or operating on reduced hours. Please use our store locator for updates.

How to Help

We encourage everyone to donate to our partner, the American Red Cross, which is providing comfort, support and relief. We are also matching our employee donations 2:1 through Benevity from now through January 23.

Update: January 8, 2025

Customer Relief

We are offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers in the cities of Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre who do not currently have this as part of their service plan, effective Wednesday January 8 through Friday February 28.

Community Support Update

Our teams are on standby to deploy relief supplies, including Wi-Fi, device charging and“power packs” for charging, as conditions safely allow.

First Responder Support Update

T-Mobile for Government is actively engaged with numerous federal, state and local officials and emergency management agencies across the region including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and numerous city emergency operation centers. They are coordinating with California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department to support first responder command posts and staging sites ensuring critical connectivity.

Employees & Stores

We are reaching out to our employees in affected areas to ensure their safety and understand any impacts to them and their families. Our focus is to provide support, particularly to those who may have evacuated or have damage to their homes.

Some locations may be operating under reduced hours or closed. For updates on local store operations, including temporary closures or modified hours, please use our store locator .

For more on our emergency response efforts, visit T-Mobile Emergency Response . Follow @TMobileNews on X for the latest updates.

January 7, 2025

Strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions sparked a rapidly growing fire in Pacific Palisades, California forcing mandatory evacuations in some areas and power shutoffs by local utility companies to reduce additional fire risk. With the Eaton Canyon fire above Altadena and other Southern California areas at risk, T-Mobile is actively monitoring weather conditions and taking steps to ensure our customers, communities and first responders stay connected.

Network

Our teams are actively supporting impacted areas in the following ways:



Network Resilience : Across California, we have hardened and reinforced our network with generators should commercial power loss occur. Overlapping coverage in some areas may help reduce service interruptions. Our emergency teams have 600 permanent and portable generators in the impacted Southern California areas, with almost 200 portable generators already deployed to maintain service during commercial power outages. AI in T-Mobile's Network: Our Cognitive Self-Organizing Network (SON) and automatic antenna tilting technologies enhance signal strength, expand coverage, and prevent congestion, helping to ensure reliable service as wildfires evolve.

First Responder Support

We are coordinating with federal, state and local public safety agencies, including California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES)'s State Operations Center (SOC) in Sacramento and local officials in the impacted areas, to identify command posts and communication needs for public safety and to meet the needs of first responders and other agencies.

Eligible first responders and critical infrastructure customers can register for Wireless Priority Service (WPS) to access priority coverage at no cost. For communication assistance, agencies can contact our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email ... .

For more on our emergency response efforts, visit T-Mobile Emergency Response . Follow @TMobileNews on X for the latest updates.

