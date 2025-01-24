U.S. Bank Celebrates The Year Of The Snake With Red Envelopes, Calendars

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on U.S. company blog

2025 is the Year of the Snake – the Wood Snake, to be precise. This year the two-week-long Chinese New Year holiday begins on January 29 and U.S. Bank is celebrating across its footprint with employees, clients and communities.

“The Year of the Snake is associated with traits of wisdom, mystery, introspection and elegance, and we are proud to continue our tradition of offering red envelopes and customized calendars in our branches as a small way to support our clients and local communities in celebrating such a culturally significant time of year,” said Sekou Kaalund, EVP, head of Branch and Small Business Banking for U.S. Bank.“We will also be active in community celebrations throughout Chicago, Seattle and cities across California, and look forward to celebrating Lunar New Year with our clients, employees and communities throughout January and February.”

U.S. Bank is once again excited to share its 2025 calendars and red envelopes. Visit select local branches to pick up an exclusive 2025 Year of the Snake wall calendar and red envelopes with the theme“Journey of the Snake.” Supplies are limited and available at select locations. A printable PDF of the wall calendar can be downloaded at usbank/yearofthesnake. In addition, here are links to download wallpapers for the January and February artwork.



This year, the calendar art was designed by Hongly Nguyen from San Jose, California. Nguyen is a Vietnamese American, born into a family of seven. She is proud to be chosen to create the art for the year of the snake calendar.

“I hope the art in the calendar gives the vibe of wrapping things together – creating a feeling of warmth for the new year,” Nguyen said.“I want people to have a celebratory vibe. Lunar New Year is about bringing people together – it's about unity. I want people to feel that all year long through my art and the calendar.”

U.S. Bank has created several opportunities for everyone to celebrate the Year of the Snake, including:

Digital Red Envelopes: Gifting a red envelope with lucky money is a hallmark of Lunar New Year. Whether family and friends are across the street or across the country, Zelle® in the U.S. Bank Mobile App makes it safe and easy to continue this tradition with those you know and trust by sending one of our exclusive Lunar New Year e-card designs. Best of all, Zelle® is free for U.S. Bank clients.

Financial Guidance: To help everyone plan for a prosperous year, U.S. Bank offers in-person and digital services including learning modules powered by Zogo (in English) and appointment scheduling with a banker (in English).

Community Partnerships: In addition to celebrating with clients, U.S. Bank partners with community organizations across the country and is proud to support community events, festivals and parades celebrating Lunar New Year, including:



Jan. 18-19 – Lunar New Year Festival (Monterey Park, California)

Feb. 8 – Lunar New Year Festival (Alhambra, California)

Feb. 9 – Chinese New Year Parade (Chicago)

Feb. 15-16 – Asian American Expo (La Verne, California)

Feb. 15-16 – Chinese New Year Festival & Parade (San Francisco) Feb. 22 – CIDBIA Lunar New Year Festival (Seattle)

U.S. Bank will also be giving away pastries at designated branch locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Chicago on Jan. 24, 2025, while supplies last. Those locations include:



Arcadia (1400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, California)

Alhambra (2400 W. Commonwealth Ave., Alhambra, California)

City of Industry (17501 Colima Rd. STE A, City of Industry, California)

Hacienda Heights (2040 S. Hacienda Blvd., Hacienda Heights, California)

San Gabriel (401 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, California)

San Marino (2300 Huntington Dr., San Marino, California)

Irvine (13070 Yale Ave., Irvine, California)

San Francisco (1850 Irving St., San Francisco)

San Francisco (1435 Stockton St., San Francisco)

Fremont (39390 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, California)

Factoria (4040 Factoria Blvd. SE, Bellevue, Washington) Chicago (2131 S. China Pl., Chicago)

U.S. Bank has a long history of supporting Asian clients and communities through partnerships and grant efforts with the Chinatown Community Development Corporation in San Francisco, Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment in Los Angeles, Asian Business Association Inland Empire and San Diego chapters, Chinese American Service League in Chicago and the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Visit usbank/yearofthesnake for more information.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $686 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank/about.

