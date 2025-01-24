Poptopt Golf Tee Earns Golf Test USA's Seal Of Excellence And PGA Endorsement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PopTopT's two-piece magnet tee is proven to add up to 7 extra yards

Experience added distance and 15% more accuracy with PopTopT's tees

The unique two-piece golf tee by PopTopT is proven to add up to 7 extra yards and boost accuracy by 15%.

Revolutionary golf tees win PGA Pro endorsement and Seal of Excellence for innovative new two-piece design

- Chan Kim, PGA PlayerCA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PopTopT , a patented two-piece golf tee designed to enhance drive performance, has been recognized with the Seal of Excellence by Golf Test USA. This acknowledgment highlights the tee's innovative approach to reducing friction and spin, leading to measurable improvements in drive distance and accuracy.Professional golfer Chan Kim also expressed support for the product, calling it“a very innovative tee.”Innovative Design to Address Common Golf ChallengesPopTopT was developed by golfer Steve Nelson to address recurring issues with traditional tees, such as breakage and inconsistent shot performance. The tee's two-piece design is engineered to separate upon impact, reducing friction and minimizing spin for cleaner, more consistent drives. Independent testing conducted by Golf Test USA reported an average of seven additional yards in drive distance and a 15% improvement in accuracy.“Golfers are constantly seeking ways to improve their game, but the potential of the tee has often been overlooked,” said Nelson.“PopTopT was designed to provide a simple yet effective way to optimize performance.”Industry Recognition and Professional SupportPopTopT has gained attention from both industry experts and professional golfers. Golf Test USA's Seal of Excellence validates its performance benefits, while endorsements from players like Chan Kim highlight its practical application.“Tees are often overlooked, but they're a big part of the game. PopTopTs are frictionless,” said Kim.PGA Compliance and AccessibilityPopTopT tees are PGA-compliant and available in both magnetic and non-magnetic designs, making them suitable for golfers of all skill levels. The product's design reflects a broader effort to innovate even the smallest elements of golf equipment to achieve meaningful improvements on the course.About PopTopTPopTopT is dedicated to enhancing golf performance through thoughtful, innovative design. Its patented two-piece tees are crafted to reduce friction and spin, delivering measurable gains in drive distance and accuracy. Backed by independent testing and professional endorsements, PopTopT continues to explore new ways to refine the tools of the game.For more information, visit PopTopT .

