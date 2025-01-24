Modwash Welcomes New Vice Presidents To Lead Key Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Karen Hutton - Founder, Owner, & CEO of ModWashCHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ModWash Expands Leadership Team with New Vice Presidents and Regional DirectorsModWash is thrilled to announce the appointment of several new Vice Presidents (VPs) and Regional Directors of Operations (RDOs) who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company.These seasoned professionals are set to drive ModWash's operational excellence, foster team development, and enhance the overall customer experience. Their collective leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing ModWash's mission of delivering exceptional service in the car wash industry.New Appointments:Steven Culbert - Regional Director of Operations, NortheastSteven Culbert joins ModWash as the RDO for the Northeast region, bringing over 30 years of experience in the car wash industry. His expertise spans multi-site management, operations, staffing, and customer service excellence. Steven has a proven track record of driving business growth, optimizing operations, and leading high-performing teams in competitive markets. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills will be instrumental in advancing ModWash's operations in the Northeast region.David Robinson - Regional Director of Operations, CentralDavid Robinson, the new RDO for the Central region, brings 17 years of express wash multi-site management and business strategy expertise. David is known for his results-driven approach to driving revenue and membership growth through innovative operational strategies and strong partnerships. His passion for building a solid organizational culture and enhancing customer experience will be pivotal as he leverages KPI reporting and P&L management skills to achieve operational excellence at ModWash.Michael Smith - Vice President, SouthMichael Smith, now the VP for the South region, is an accomplished operations director with over 35 years of leadership experience in the automotive industry, including 10 years in full-service and express wash. Michael's extensive background in quality assurance and his KPI-driven approach to utilizing data resources ensure a real-time, boots-on-the-ground strategy. His focus on team culture and accountability aligns with ModWash's vision of one team, one goal.Christopher Stevens - Vice President, NorthChristopher Stevens joins ModWash as the VP for the North region, with 18 years of experience in car wash operations. His expertise in leading teams, optimizing processes, and driving profitability across single and multi-location enterprises will significantly benefit ModWash. Christopher specializes in strategic planning, P&L management, and delivering exceptional customer experiences in high-volume environments, making him a valuable asset to the team.Edwin Correa - Regional Director of Operations, SouthEdwin Correa, the new RDO for the South region, brings over 20 years of experience in the car wash industry. Edwin is passionate about positive leadership and fostering employee growth into effective leaders. His enthusiasm for creating positive ripples within the team aligns perfectly with ModWash's commitment to empowering its workforce and enhancing the company culture.Chris Auter - Senior Vice PresidentChris Auter joins ModWash as the Senior Vice President, with over 25 years of experience in multi-site operations, specializing in full-service and express wash management. Chris focuses on strategic KPI management, NTI development, and systems implementation. His goal is to drive a positive culture, encourage team development, and ensure that ModWash's teams achieve both their work and personal goals. Chris is excited about the prospects for 2025 and looks forward to working closely with everyone in the field.These new leaders are well-positioned to contribute significantly to ModWash's growth and operational success. Their combined expertise will ensure that ModWash continues to deliver exceptional service and remains a leader in the car wash industry.About ModWash:ModWash is a premier car wash company dedicated to providing top-notch car washing services with a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence. With a commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach, ModWash strives to offer the best car wash experience across its locations.Contact:For more information, please contact:Autumn BarbeeMarketing Manager, ModWashEmail: ...Website:

