Bengal ‘Expired’ Saline Death: Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Governor’S Intervention

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) A BJP delegation led by the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and sought his intervention into the recent deaths of a woman and a newborn at a state-run medical college & hospital in West Midnapore district reportedly after being administered with expired Ringer's Lactate solution.

After meeting the Governor, the leader of the opposition said that the delegation has highlighted three points in the matter to the Governor.

The first point, according to him, is to seek a report from the state on how the Ringer's Lactate supplying entity, Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Limited, was allowed to continue supplying to such crucial medical fluids to state-run hospital despite the same entity was first blacklisted by Karnataka Government and subsequently by the West Bengal government.

"Secondly, we have requested the Governor to intervene and ensure that adequate compensation is being paid by the state government to the family members of the two victims,” the leader of the opposition said.

Finally, Adhikari added, the delegation had also requested the Governor to issue a public statement detailing his views into the matter.

Earlier in the day, the leader of the opposition also participated at a protest rally in Kolkata organised by a section of the civil society in Kolkata.

There, Adhikari demanded immediate arrest and investigation against the state health minister and the state health secretary in the matter. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is herself in-charge of the state health department as the minister, the state health secretary is Narayan Swarup Nigam.

Earlier this month, five women had fallen sick at the hospital allegedly after being administered the expired Ringer's Lactate.

First, Mamoni Ruidas, one of the five women, and thereafter, the newborn baby of Rekha Shaw, another among the five affected women, also died.

When the state was on the boil over allegations of administration of the expired Ringer's Lactate supplied by an entity, Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a press conference said the negligence of the attending doctors was the reason behind the mishaps and also announced their suspension.

On that day, she had given a virtual clean chit to the said entity and claimed that had it been the case then there would have been similar mishaps reports from other state-run hospitals where Ringer's Lactate supplied by the same entity was being administered.

She had also announced a parallel probe into the matter by the CID besides the ongoing probe by the team of clinical experts from the state health department.

However, recently, a team of clinical experts submitted a report not ruling out the possibility of an adverse impact of injection of essential liquids like Ringers' Lactate and oxytocin triggering the mishaps.

The committee also said that the batch of Ringers' Lactate and oxytocin has already been forwarded for more sophisticated clinical examination. The committee, sources added, has also advised that till the report on this count arrives it is advisable to avoid the use of such clinical liquids of the same batch.