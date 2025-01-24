Milestone Church To Host The Association Of Related Churches' Annual Conference In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Milestone Church in Dallas–Fort Worth will host the Association of Related Churches' highly anticipated ARC 2025, bringing together church leaders for two days of connection, worship, and growth.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is excited to announce the ARC Conference 2025, which will take place on April 29–30, 2025, at Milestone Church in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas. This highly anticipated gathering will provide pastors, leaders, and future planters of ARC churches with an opportunity to connect, grow, and gain inspiration as they work toward making a greater impact in their communities.

Building on the success of the ARC Conference 2024, held at the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, the ARC Conference 2025 is set to deliver an even more enriching experience. Last year's event drew thousands of church leaders from across the globe, providing moments of powerful worship, inspiring keynote addresses, and opportunities for meaningful connections. Past attendees and vital members of the Association of Related Churches shared how the conference profoundly impacted their leadership and their churches. The 2025 conference is expected to continue that legacy of transformation.

"The ARC Conference has always been about more than just gathering leaders," said Dino Rizzo, President and Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches. "It's about creating an environment where pastors and leaders can be refreshed, encouraged, and equipped to take their ministry to the next level. Dallas–Fort Worth is the perfect location for us to host this next chapter. I believe it's going to be one of our most impactful conferences yet."

Attendees of the Association of Related Churches' ARC Conference 2025 can look forward to an engaging program designed to meet the practical and spiritual needs of church leaders. Keynote speakers will address timely topics, offering strategies and insights that will help planters navigate the complexities of ministry in today's world. The event will also provide space for meaningful conversations, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas that strengthen the global church community.

"Every time we come together, something special happens," added Rizzo. "Church leaders leave inspired and empowered, ready to make a greater impact in their communities. My hope for the ARC Conference 2025 is that every person who attends will walk away with a fresh sense of purpose and a renewed vision for what's possible in their ministry."

Registration for the ARC Conference 2025 is now open. Church leaders from all denominations, networks, and backgrounds are encouraged to attend. For more information on speakers, the schedule, and travel arrangements, visit the ARC Conference website .

The Association of Related Churches is committed to empowering local churches to grow , thrive, and impact their communities. The ARC Conference 2025 promises to be an inspiring event that equips leaders with the tools and support they need to build healthier, stronger churches.

Event Details:

Dates: April 29–30, 2025

Location: Milestone Church, 201 Mount Gilead Road, Keller, TX, 76248

Website: milestonechurch

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

