International Categories Of Azerbaijani Judges Named

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The categories for Azerbaijani judges in rhythmic gymnastics have been established, Azernews reports. Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has released the names of judges who excelled in international judging courses.

Vafa Bakirova will act as a 2nd category judge for both individual and group events. Laman Hajizada, Zuleyha Ismayilova, Elnara Huseynova, Aysel Hasanova, Kamil Guliyev, Nazrin Jafarzade, and Nigar Musazade are qualified to serve as 3rd category judges in both types of competitions.

Alexandra Reish has earned a 2nd category in individual competitions and a 3rd category in group events. Ayna Mammadova and Nazirakhanim Faradova have attained a 3rd category in individual competitions and a 4th category in group competitions.

Gulsum Asadova is recognized as a 3rd category judge for individual events. Sabina Hajiyeva holds a 3rd category for group competitions.

Siyasat Amiraslanova has been awarded a 4th category in group events. These judges are set to represent Azerbaijan at various international gymnastics competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.