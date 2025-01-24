International Categories Of Azerbaijani Judges Named
The categories for Azerbaijani judges in rhythmic gymnastics
have been established, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has released the names of judges
who excelled in international judging courses.
Vafa Bakirova will act as a 2nd category judge for both
individual and group events. Laman Hajizada, Zuleyha Ismayilova,
Elnara Huseynova, Aysel Hasanova, Kamil Guliyev, Nazrin Jafarzade,
and Nigar Musazade are qualified to serve as 3rd category judges in
both types of competitions.
Alexandra Reish has earned a 2nd category in individual
competitions and a 3rd category in group events. Ayna Mammadova and
Nazirakhanim Faradova have attained a 3rd category in individual
competitions and a 4th category in group competitions.
Gulsum Asadova is recognized as a 3rd category judge for
individual events. Sabina Hajiyeva holds a 3rd category for group
competitions.
Siyasat Amiraslanova has been awarded a 4th category in group
events. These judges are set to represent Azerbaijan at various
international gymnastics competitions.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
go unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
