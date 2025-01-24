Deerfields Mall In Collaboration With Abu Dhabi Agriculture And Food Safety Authority Brings Back The Joy Of Freshness

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Enhanced weekend Farmer's treats families to local organic produce and fun.

Abu Dhabi, 21 January 2025 – The much-loved Farmers' Market at Deerfields Mall is back, from 17th January to 23rd February 2025. Building on the resounding success of last year's event, the Farmer's Market returns bigger and better, offering an exciting array of activities for all ages. Visitors can indulge in a delightful selection of fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables, savor live entertainment, and participate in engaging kids' planting classes.

The market will be held on weekends – Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Garden Level from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, offering a vibrant marketplace experience with locally grown organic produce, live entertainment, and children's planting classes.

'Following the tremendous response to last year's market, we're thrilled to present an enhanced edition that further strengthens our commitment to sustainability and community engagement,' said Nabil Essakouti, General Manager of Deerfields Mall. 'Our strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has enabled us to create a larger platform that not only supports local farmers but also brings unique, sustainable experiences to Abu Dhabi families.'

The market serves as a vital platform for local farmers and producers to showcase their products directly to consumers, fostering a deeper connection between local agriculture and the community.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed its support for the Farmer's Market, recognizing it as a key platform for empowering local farmers and achieving sustainable development in Abu Dhabi's agricultural sector.

The Farmer's Market at Deerfields Mall promises to be a delightful experience for the entire family. The mall invites everyone to join this vibrant celebration of freshness, community, and sustainability. Don't miss this chance to explore the best of local farm produce while enjoying a variety of activities that bring families together.