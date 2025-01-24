QCB Governor And Goldman Sachs Chairman Review Global Developments In Banking And Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Governor of the Qatar Central H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of David Solomon on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in and finance. Separately, QCB Governor also met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic William Ford on the sidelines of the forum and reviewed key global and economic developments.