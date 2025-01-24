عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor And Goldman Sachs Chairman Review Global Developments In Banking And Finance

QCB Governor And Goldman Sachs Chairman Review Global Developments In Banking And Finance


1/24/2025 4:27:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Governor of the Qatar Central bank H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs David Solomon on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance. Separately, QCB Governor also met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic William Ford on the sidelines of the forum and reviewed key global financial and economic developments.

MENAFN24012025000063011010ID1109125383


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search