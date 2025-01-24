QCB Governor And Goldman Sachs Chairman Review Global Developments In Banking And Finance
Date
1/24/2025 4:27:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Governor of the Qatar Central bank H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs David Solomon on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance. Separately, QCB Governor also met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic William Ford on the sidelines of the forum and reviewed key global financial and economic developments.
MENAFN24012025000063011010ID1109125383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.