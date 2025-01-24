Assam CM To Meet Top Industry Leaders In Japan Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 24 (IANS) Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to meet some top players in Japan on Friday on the third day of his visit to the country to showcase Assam's strength to emerge as a potential destination for investments.

CM Sarma has been inviting investors in Japan to attend the upcoming summit in Guwahati -- 'Advantage Assam' -- which is scheduled to take place in February.

The CM on Thursday said that Assam is poised to become the next economic powerhouse in the country during his meeting with business leaders in Japan's Osaka.

In an X post, CM Sarma said,“Assam is set to be India's next economic powerhouse. Our USD $12 billion infrastructure investment plan is a huge opportunity for global firms. In 2024 we secured a private investment of USD $4 billion, the highest ever.”

He argued that the business community in Japan is interested in investing in India and the community has the highest regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“I was thrilled to see the excitement amongst Japan's business community for India and the huge respect for the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. On behalf of the people of Assam, I have invited Osaka's vibrant business community to join #AdvantageAssam2,” CM Sarma said, adding that the state government has fixed a target to take Assam's GSDP to more than 140 billion dollars in the next five years.

“During my interaction with over 80 business leaders, I conveyed our target to take Assam's GSDP to USD $143 billion by 2030,” he wrote on X.

The Chief Minister said he looked forward to partnering with a leading Japanese firm for the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing unit in Assam. He said:“During my visit to the Micron Memory facility today, I interacted with Mr Joshua Lee, the company's Vice President and invited them to be a part of Assam's semiconductor growth story. Jagiroad's Electronic Township is on the precipice of becoming a global semiconductor hub and firms like Micron, which is a pioneer in FAB technology, can immensely strengthen our semiconductor value chain.”