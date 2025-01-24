Samajwadi Party Is Spreading False Propaganda About Maha Kumbh: CM Yogi

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for allegedly spreading false propaganda regarding the Maha Kumbh, stating that while millions of people are participating in the holy event, the SP is playing with the faith of the people. He accused the party of misleading the public through deceptive claims.

On Friday, CM Yogi visited Milkipur to campaign for the Assembly bye-election to be held on February 5. He expressed confidence that the BJP will win every booth of the Milkipur Assembly constituency.

During his visit, he launched a strong attack on the SP stating, "The President of the Samajwadi Party is spreading false propaganda about Maha Kumbh every day."

"This is an attack on the faith of the nation. Even when Ram Lalla was enthroned on January 22, 2024, the Samajwadi Party opposed it. The hands of the SP are stained with the blood of innocent Kar Sevaks," he alleged.

He further criticised the SP for opposing various developmental initiatives, including the naming of Ayodhya International Airport after Maharishi Valmiki, the development of Maharishi Valmiki's birthplace in Lalapur, and the development of Rajapur, the birthplace of Sant Tulsidas.

"When our government beautified Maharaja Bijli Pasi's fort in Lucknow, the SP opposed it. They also opposed the development of Maharaja Suheldev's Vijay Smarak in Bahraich," he added.

The Chief Minister also accused the SP of opposing key figures and events tied to India's cultural heritage. "The SP opposes Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, and Kashi Vishwanath," he remarked.

"They only shed tears when a mafia figure dies. Their hero is Moin Khan, a man accused of molesting a daughter. This is why it was said that the SP's daughter was scared on seeing him."

He further highlighted the support for Moin Khan by the Ayodhya MP and condemned it. "Ayodhya Dham has only one message -- unity. Only through unity can this country remain united. The Maha Kumbh also carries this message -- unity is the strength of this nation," he emphasised.

Yogi Adityanath urged people to reject those who support people like Moin Khan, claiming that such individuals pose a threat to the safety of daughters. "Moin Khan's supporters should not be allowed to win elections. These people, who respect Moin Khan, are a danger to the safety of our daughters," he said.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the significance of the Maha Kumbh, saying,“We took the benefit of virtue by bathing in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. Devotees from all over the world came, and 10 crore people bathed in just 10 days. The population of many countries is not even 10 crore, and over the next 35 days, a total of 45 crore people will visit. There are only two countries in the world with more than 45 crore people.”

He asserted the privilege of being born in India, saying,“People from every caste and class are benefiting from the Kumbh.”

The Chief Minister also accused the SP of focussing solely on their family's interests rather than the public good.

"Today is January 24, and in two days, we will celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution created by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Samajwadi Party opposes the Constitution created by Babasaheb," he claimed.

Yogi Adityanath also took a dig at the previous government, saying, "Today, the roads of Ayodhya are five to six lanes wide. What was the condition of Ram Ki Paidi during the time of the Samajwadi Party?"