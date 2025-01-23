Sapien Onboards 155K Users On Base To Drive The Future Of Decentralized AI

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Toronto, Canada, January 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Sapien , the first decentralized data foundry, is bringing its growing ecosystem of 155,000 AI trainers across 110+ countries to Base , Coinbase's Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, as it prepares to launch its open, permissionless protocol.

Sapien's protocol enables enterprises, AI models, and agents to seamlessly source human expertise. Leveraging decentralized technology - where quality is enforced through code and contributors stake their expertise to earn rewards- Sapien is building a gig-work-style ecosystem that empowers anyone to share their knowledge and advance AI for the global good.

Introducing Sapien's Points-to-Token Program

Premium Rewards for Quality and Consistency : Points earned for high-quality contributions translate into a mix of SPN tokens and stablecoins, with consistent higher-quality contributions amplifying rewards.

Referral Bonuses : Early participants can expand their impact and earnings through a tiered referral program . By bringing in qualified AI trainers, contributors can earn up to 5% of their referrals' rewards for twelve months, with no cap on total earnings. Reputation Advantage : By completing tasks now, trainers will be able to build their reputation score and gain access to higher-reward premium tasks later.

Sapien's innovative gamified approach transforms AI knowledge contribution into an engaging experience, featuring dynamic missions, leaderboards, and progression systems to ensure both quality and participant retention. By aligning incentives, reputation systems, and game mechanics, Sapien is paving the way for enterprises to source verified expertise at scale while empowering contributors with portable onchain reputations and meaningful rewards.

Empowering Scalable AI Training with Strategic Partnerships and Innovative Technology

Led by Rowan Stone, co-creator of Base at Coinbase, and Trevor Koverko, founder of Polymath, Sapien combines economic incentives, reputation systems, and game mechanics to create the infrastructure for scalable AI training. Backed by industry leaders such as Variant, Primitive Ventures, Yield Guild Games (YGG), and Orange DAO through its $10.5M seed round , Sapien is collaborating with strategic partners including Worldcoin, YGG, GIG, Veera, and Aither.

To sustain its momentum, Sapien is unveiling its Points-to-Token program , designed to reward contributors for their expertise ahead of the protocol's official launch. This program enables participants to earn points through high-quality contributions, which will be convertible into tokens post-launch, offering early adopters a meaningful stake in the ecosystem.

About Sapien

Sapien is building the first decentralized data foundry, a permissionless protocol enabling enterprises, AI models, and agents to source expert knowledge at scale. By combining blockchain technology, reputation systems, and gamification, Sapien aligns incentives to produce high-quality data for AI while empowering contributors globally.

