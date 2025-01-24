Is Hisaab Barabar Movie On ZEE5 Worth Watching? Read These 5 Tweets Before You Decide To Stream It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hisaab Barabar, starring R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari and Rashami Desai, was released on January 24. The ZEE5 movie marks the comeback of Neil Nitin Mukesh, who was last seen in the 2019 movie, Bypass Road.

Hisaab Barabar movie tells the story of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket examiner who discovers a small error in his account. While trying to fix it, he uncovers a major scam involving a powerful banker, Micky Mehta. The plot follows Radhe as he battles and bureaucracy while dealing with personal and moral struggles.

| Hisaab Barabar on Zee5: Money lessons you never knew you needed

R. Madhavan plays Sharma while Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Mehta. Kirti Kulhari plays Inspector Poonam Joshi while Rashmi Desai plays Monalisa Yadav, a comic character in the movie .

We scouted X (formerly Twitter) for public reviews of the movie. Check out these 5 tweets before you decide to watch the Hisaab Barabar movie.

Hisaab Barabar review

“Must watching movie.. Based on current banking system how banks cheat their customers on the name of charges,etc etc,” wrote one social media user.

| Top 10 ZEE5 web series released in 2024

“Despite a solid premise with lots of potential, Ashwni Dhir's Hisaab Barabar, on ZEE5, is a big letdown. Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari try their best, but the screenplay is just dull. There was a genuine scope for exploring malpractices by banks, but this film is BAD!” came from another.

A very timid take on good versus evil told with numerous cinematic liberties Hisaab Barabar fails to entertain except in a few moments. Madhavan is okay. Neil Nitin Mukesh is average. Kirti Kulhari and Rashami Desai are just about okay. Disappointed,” posted another user.