Execution Of Afghan Citizen In Iran Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The human rights organization Hengaw has reported the execution of an Afghan in Bandar Abbas prison, Iran, despite ongoing international calls to stop executions in the country.

The organization, in a report published on Thursday, January 23, stated that the execution was carried out secretly on Tuesday.

According to the report, the individual had been convicted by the Islamic Republic a year and a half ago on charges related to drug crimes.

The Iranian human rights organization identified the Afghan prisoner as Sardar Mohammad, a 43-year-old man.

Hengaw further noted that Sardar Mohammad was originally from Farah province and was executed secretly without being granted the right to meet his family.

The rise in executions in Iran has consistently drawn criticism from human rights organizations, which have repeatedly called for an end to the practice.

Recently, Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed deep concern over the sharp increase in executions in Iran and urged the country to stop the“wave of executions.”

According to UN statistics, the number of executions carried out by the Islamic Republic rose to 901 in 2024, the highest in 15 years. Most of these executions were related to drug trafficking, premeditated murder, sexual assault, and political issues.

Reports from the“Information Center on Executions” reveal that Iran topped the global list of executions in 2024, with 882 cases officially recorded.

Meanwhile, officials from Taliban regime have recently criticized the execution of Afghan citizens in Iran during diplomatic visits and called for an immediate halt to the practice. The rise in executions highlights the pressing need for international intervention to address human rights violations and ensure justice and transparency in Iran's legal processes.

