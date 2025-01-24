Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Afsar Zaidi Denies Taking Actor To Hospital, But Admission Form Lists Him...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Afsar Zaidi, a family friend of Saif Ali Khan , has denied reports suggesting that he was the one who took the to the hospital on the night of the stabbing.

According to a report by India Today, Zaidi clarified that he only arrived at Lilavati Hospital after receiving a call from the Pataudi family. On January 16, around 3:30 AM, he was contacted by Saif's family to come to the hospital as the was being admitted, following an attack where Saif was stabbed six times by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 'Sheikh Hasina behind my son's migration,' alleges father of accused

An admission form for Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital, accessed by India Today, outlined the injuries the Bollywood star sustained. The form listed Afsar Zaidi's name under the“brought to the hospital by” field, with his relation to Saif noted as "friend." This is likely because Saif's young son, Taimur, was not capable of filling out the form himself.

An admission form for Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital, accessed by India Today, outlined the injuries the Bollywood star sustained. (Photo: India Today)

Take a look at the admission form:What does the admission form reveal?

It was clarified that he had reached the hospital earlier, and the 4:11 am admission time referred to when Afsar Zaidi arrived and filled out the form. Reports had raised concerns as the hospital is only 10-15 minutes from Saif's Bandra residence.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says he 'heard screams, rushed to Jeh's room, got stabbed during struggle'

However, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr. Niraj Uttamani had previously stated that Saif arrived at the hospital around 3:30 am, the report said.

Mumbai police has deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan.“We have provided temporary police protection outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and widow grills have also be installed as part of security,” the official informed PTI.