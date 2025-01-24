Ruckus During JPC Meeting On Waqf Bill. 10 Opposition Mps Suspended 'Complete Farce'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The meeting of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament premises witnessed chaos on Friday after which at least ten Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended from the meeting for the day.

The suspended MP's alleged that it was like undeclared emergency during the meeting.“It is like an undeclared emergency going on in the meeting...Chairman is proceeding with this (meeting) and he doesn't listen to anyone...They (BJP MPs) think that they are deputy PM and deputy home minister," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told news agency ANI.

Apart from Banerjee, the other suspended MPs include, Mohd Jawed (Congress), A Raja (DMK), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Nasir Hussain (Congress), Mohibullah (Samajwadi Party), M. Abdullah (DMK), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Nadeem ul Haq (TMC) and Imran Masood (Congress).

"This is a complete farce. We were told there will be a meeting on 24th and 25th January. Now, for today's meeting, the agenda has been changed from clause by clause discussion," Banerjee said.

The commotion started after 11 am. Opposition members claimed that they were not being given enough time to research the changes proposed in the draft.

The Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, headed by Jagdambika Pal, was expected to hear the views of the delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir's religious head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Opposition leaders alleged that the BJP is insisting on presenting the report on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament early, keeping in mind the Delhi Elections 2025.

After the meeting held in Lucknow, the JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal had said that the last meeting of JPC will be held on January 24. After this, the report will be presented in Parliament during the budget session to be held on January 31, he said.