Taha Shah Badussha And Tulsi Kumar Look Smitten In New Love Ballad ‘Vekhan Nu’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Tulsi Kumar and Taha Shah Badussha showcased their sizzling chemistry in the new love ballad 'Vekhan Nu'.

The Punjabi pop romantic track, which features the two stars as the lead pair, is sung by Tulsi and IP Singh. In this peppy number, Tulsi dazzles in traditional ensembles that perfectly complement the wedding-inspired theme and the culturally rich visuals of the song.

Speaking about the track, Tulsi Kumar shared that it gave her the opportunity to explore a different artistic space. "This track allowed me to explore a different artistic space. The director, Taani, and I intentionally crafted a story where the girl takes the first step in approaching the boy-a perspective not often portrayed in love songs. Akshay & IP have done an incredible job with this song, and I'm thrilled with how the entire team came together to create such a beautiful and impactful final result," she expressed.

The music video also features 'Heeramandi' actor Taha Shah in a surprising collaboration with Tulsi. Directed by Taani Tanvir, with music by Akshay & IP and lyrics by IP Singh,“Vekhan Nu” is streaming on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Taha Shah, who gained widespread fame for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” played the role of Tajdar Baloch in the historical drama.

Taha made his acting debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy“Luv Ka The End.” In August 2024, he signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Speaking about this new chapter, Taha said in a statement,“It's an honour to sign a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, and it's an absolute dream to work on a film directed by Rohan Sippy. This opportunity is truly humbling, and I'm looking forward to contributing my best. I'm deeply grateful for the trust they've placed in me.”