Gopro Partners With Motogp And MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Integrating GoPro cameras into MotoGP enhances our race content and brings our audience closer to the action," said Marc Saurina, Head of Global Commercial Partnerships at MotoGP. "GoPro's on-board lap previews allow fans to immerse themselves in the thrilling experience of motorcycle racing, exploring each track from the unique perspective of the rider."

Each series will feature GoPro content across their social channels, in broadcasts, and throughout the race season:



MotoGP : Fans will get new, incredibly high-resolution perspectives, including a helmet-mounted GoPro HERO13 Black lap preview of each track, and GoPro will be a title sponsor of a Grand Prix in 2025. MXGP (FIM Motocross World Championship) : From the holeshot to the checkered flag, helmet-mounted GoPro HERO12 and HERO13 cameras will capture every race.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with MotoGP and MXGP, iconic racing series that understand the impact of helmet-mounted first-person content and the unparalleled immersive experience it brings to viewers," said Rick Loughery, GoPro's Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. "Race fans want to see exactly what the riders experience-from every twisty chicane and huge jump-and only GoPro delivers all the adrenaline-fueled action."

The series will feature integrated activations at events, custom content collaborations with athletes and teams, and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences shared across GoPro's digital platforms. Fans can look forward to immersive storytelling that brings them closer to their favorite sports and athletes, showcasing every heart-pounding jump, turn, and finish line triumph in stunning GoPro quality.

GoPro is the ultimate POV camera with the mounting versatility and ruggedness to capture unique perspectives and impossible angles. GoPro's Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth video stabilization and durable, waterproof design deliver immersive footage, even in the most challenging conditions.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO )

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page . For more information, visit GoPro .

Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , YouTube , and GoPro's blog, The Current . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.