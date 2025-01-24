Our Identity Is Tied To Our Land: CM Omar

The land of Jammu and Kashmir, a region restive for decades, must be protected by its people at all costs, he said.

“When we talk about these matters - about the Constitution, special status, and the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir - we are also talking about our identity. And our identity is tied to our land,” Omar said while addressing a function in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

“We want this land to remain ours. The land that Sheikh Abdullah, with a single signature, transferred to you without any compensation ... Without it, what do we truly possess?” he said.

“It must not be taken away from us, and this should remain our collective effort,” he added.

Omar also paid his tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar for his contributions to the drafting of a Constitution that ensured equality between all.

“No matter how much is said about Ambedkar, it will always fall short. The foundation of any nation lies in its Constitution, and Ambedkar gave this nation its Constitution. He laid the foundation of this country, and wherever we stand today, it is because of him,” he said.

Referring to the West, he said some of these countries exercised discrimination on the basis of one's skin colour, while India after Independence wrote away all such differences, even seeing men and women as equal.

“This is the kind of day we celebrate - a day where Ambedkar ensured from the very beginning that no matter your colour, caste, or background, there would be no difference between your vote and anyone else's. A vote is equal, free from discrimination, transcending caste or creed,” he said.

All the same, Omar expressed concerns at the succeeding generations' failure in upholding the values of the Constitution. He said this failure has given rise to conflicts, predominantly to the detriment to the marginalised.

“Even today, if we look at the largest legislative houses in India, how many men are there, and how many women? The same can be observed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly - compare the number of men and women, and the difference is like that between the earth and the sky,” he said.

CM Omar Urges Early Completion Of Hydropower Projects

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) here at Civil Secretariat to assess the progress made in execution of new hydro- electric projects and the expected enhancement in power generation from these projects.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Rajesh H Prasad, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, Managing Director JKSPDC Pankaj Magotra and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for timely execution of these projects to ensure their public utility and stressed the importance of tackling challenges such as contractual issues,time and financial overruns in case of projects under construction and operation and maintenance issues of commissioned projects.

The roadmap for the next five years was presented showing substantial capacity addition to meet growing energy demands which would gradually reduce reliance on power imports, and boost the state's energy self-sufficiency. Upcoming projects, Detailed Project Report (DPR) formulation and appraisal were also discussed and JKSPDC was asked to focus on strategic project planning for development of hydropower assets on Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Indus rivers.

Highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable energy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged officials to study revival plans for stalled projects and execute them efficiently.

He called for a proactive approach to address the challenges faced by JKSPDC and stressed that enhancing J&K's hydropower capacity is essential for meeting our energy demand.

“The timely execution of hydropower projects is essential to unlocking Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a power-surplus state. I urge all stakeholders to address challenges proactively and expedite ongoing works to serve the public interest,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said. Earlier, Principal Secretary PDD provided a comprehensive update on the status of hydroelectric power development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the region's estimated 18,000 MW hydropower potential, 15,000 MW has already been identified, making it a key driver for future energy initiatives.

A detailed review of commissioned projects, including the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project (Stages I & II) on the Chenab River, Upper Sindh Hydroelectric Project (Stages I & II) on the Sind River, Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project in Baramulla was carried out during the meeting. The meeting also deliberated on projects under construction, including the New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Project (93 MW) on the Sind River, the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project (1,000 MW) under the Chenab River cascade, and the Ratle Hydroelectric Project (850 MW), which has been revived through a joint venture between NHPC and JKSPDC.

Discussions highlighted the importance of expediting work on these projects to ensure these become operational at the earliest.

