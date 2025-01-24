US TV Weather Forecaster Fired For Criticising Elon Musk's 'Nazi Salute' During Donald Trump's Inauguration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A TV weather forecaster, Sam Kuffel, from CBS 58 has been fired from her job a day after criticising billionaire Elon Musk's 'nazi salute' during Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Musk's hand gesture while he spoke during a celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration drew comparisons to a Nazi salute.

Kuffel's Instagram story criticising Musk is no longer visible, however, conservative talk host Dan O'Donnell shared images of the two posts she made. "Dude Nazi saluted twice. Twice. During the inauguration," Kuffel had written in one story.

A staff memo was obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wherein Channel 58's news director, Jessie Garcia, said,“Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58. A search for a replacement is underway.”

Musk took to the Capital One Arena stage in Washington to huge cheers, pumping his arms and shouting, "Yesssss".

“This was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization. This one really mattered. Thank you for making it happen! Thank you," Musk said.

Biting his bottom lip, he thumped his right hand over his heart, fingers spread wide, then extended his right arm out, emphatically, at an upward angle, palm down and fingers together. Then he turned and made the same hand gesture to the crowd behind him. His gestures were quickly scrutinised online. Some claimed in social media claimed to be a Roman Empire salute for victory.