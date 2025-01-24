Republic Day 2025: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Lands In India Key Meetings And Celebrations Ahead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day 2025: President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto arrived on his first visit to India as the head of state on Thursday night. Subianto will be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, apart from taking part in other official engagements.

The Indonesian president was welcomed at the airport by Union of State for External Affair , Pabitra Margherita.

"A warm welcome to President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. "This visit will further strengthen India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ," he said.

In the next three days, Subianato is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Both countries are expected to review bilateral cooperation in several fields, including politics, defence, security and trade and firm up several pacts to expand cooperation in a number of other areas too.

MoUs are likely to be signed between the two nations. Besides, the 3rd CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines during Subianto's visit.

Fourth Indonesian president to attend R Day

Subianto will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will be participating in the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Pat here. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

Indonesia's former defence minister, Subianto was elected President after winning elections in 2024. The former special forces commander succeeded former president Joko Widodo.