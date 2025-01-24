Snake Bites Dancer In The Face In Viral Video Netizens React: 'Russian Banegi Icchadari Naagin'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Whether hanging off cliffs or petting wild animals, content creators performing dangerous stunts to gain a few extra likes are not unusual nowadays. In one such video, a Russian dancer posed with a giant snake.

However, things did not go as planned for her. The snake bit the Instagram user 'Shhkodalera' in the face as she tried to pose for it, likely for a picture.

In the now-viral video, the snake attacked the dancer's nose and dug its teeth into it. Thankfully, the snake was non-venomous, and the dancer got off with just a wound mark on her nose.

Despite the pain and shock of the bite, she gracefully put the snake on the ground instead of throwing it from a height, which several users lauded her for.

While sharing the video, 'Shhkodalera' sarcastically said it was definitely going to be her year.

“The spectacle is not for the faint of heart. I ask you to move away from the screens. Well, who remained, I report that everything is fine, the nose is in place. This year will clearly be mine. I apologize for the obscenity,” she wrote in Russian.

Watch the viral Instagram video here:

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who had a hilarious take on the incident. It has garnered over 19.8 million in two weeks. Some were angry that she was playing with wildlife for a video, but others“respected” her for not throwing away the snake .

Here's how netizens reacted:

"Russian banegi icchadari naagin aur putin se apna intekaam legi. (The Russian dancer will now become an 'icchadari naagin' and take revenge from President Vladimir Putin), a user joked.