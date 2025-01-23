Egypt Pledges Continued Support For Somalia In New Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt and Somalia formally elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership on Thursday, solidifying cooperation across political, military, economic, and cultural spheres. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Mohamud signed a joint declaration at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, marking a significant development in bilateral relations.

The signing followed bilateral and expanded discussions between the two leaders and their delegations. Several Memoranda of Understanding were also signed by the respective foreign ministers, including one concerning diplomatic training and another on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders.

During a joint press conference, President Al-Sisi welcomed President Mohamud to“his second country, Egypt,” emphasising the strong historical ties between the two nations. He noted that this was their fourth meeting since January 2024, highlighting their commitment to mutual interests.

“Your visit, Mr. President, comes at a time of significant development in Egyptian-Somali relations,” Al-Sisi said.“Today's meeting is our fourth since January 2024, reflecting our shared commitment to serving the common interests of our two brotherly peoples.”

Discussions encompassed regional security concerns, including the situations in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. Both leaders agreed on the need for intensified peace and security efforts in the region. They also affirmed the importance of the October 2024 Asmara Summit between Egypt, Somalia, and Eritrea and agreed to hold a second trilateral summit to further strengthen their partnership.

Al-Sisi addressed the progress in economic cooperation following the launch of the EgyptAir route between Cairo and Mogadishu and stressed the importance of continued growth in this area. He also highlighted ongoing military cooperation, including the activation of a military cooperation protocol signed in August 2024. This aims to bolster Somalia's security capabilities and combat terrorist groups.

Al-Sisi elaborated on Egypt's participation in the new African Union mission in Somalia, stating,“Allow me to elaborate on our participation in this mission, which aims to achieve security and stability in Somalia and does not threaten any country. Our participation is positive. For over 30 years, we have been pained by what is happening in Somalia. Our participation is primarily aimed at showing solidarity with our brothers in Somalia.”

The joint political declaration outlines a framework for the strategic partnership. It includes annual presidential consultations, biannual foreign minister meetings, and specialized ministerial meetings to enhance collaboration. A committee of senior officials from both foreign ministries will oversee the implementation of these consultations.

The agreement also details areas of cooperation:

Political Consultation: Annual presidential consultations and biannual foreign minister meetings will monitor the progress of the partnership and identify new avenues for collaboration.

Military and Security Cooperation : Egypt will continue to provide military support to Somalia, focusing on training, armament, and counterterrorism efforts.

Education, Culture, and Capacity Building: Egypt will support Somali capacity building through scholarships and expertise in areas such as governance, healthcare, and agriculture.

Electoral Cooperation: Egypt will offer legal and technical assistance to Somalia for transparent elections.

Economic Cooperation: The agreement promotes trade and investment, with a focus on sectors including agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, and energy.

The joint declaration concludes:“This declaration signifies the shared commitment of the leaders of Egypt and Somalia to fostering a comprehensive and strategic partnership that serves the aspirations of both nations.”

The declaration was signed in Cairo on Thursday, 23 January 2025, by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia.