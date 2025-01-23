Birthright Citizenship: Donald Trump Says Will 'Obviously' Appeal Ruling On 'Blatantly Unconstitutional' Executive Order

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald said Thursday that his administration would appeal a judge's ruling that temporarily blocked his executive order on the birthright citizenship. "Obviously we will appeal it," Trump was quoted by Reuters and AFP as telling reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the ruling.

| 'Terrified' Indian parents in US line-up for urgent C-sections as Feb 19 nears What is birthright citizenship order?

Under the birthright citizenship order signed by Donald Trump on Monday, children born in the US-without at least one parent who is a citizen or lawful permanent resident-are no longer extended automatic US citizenship.

It also stops federal agencies from issuing or recognising relevant documentation proving US citizenship for such children. The order targets children born to both unauthorised immigrants and people who are legally in the US on temporary visas.

"Under this order, babies being born today don't count as US citizens ," Washington state Assistant Attorney General Lane Polozola, referring to Trump's policy, told the judge during the hearing.

| Unpacking Trump's birthright citizenship restriction: Who stands to lose? 'Blatantly unconstitutional'

Washington state District Judge John Coughenour said the president's executive order to restrict birthright citizenship was“blatantly unconstitutional.”

"I am having trouble understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this order is constitutional," the judge told a US Justice Department lawyer defending Trump's order.“It just boggles my mind,” the judge was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"I've been on the bench for over four decades. I can't remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," Coughenour said of Trump's policy.