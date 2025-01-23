Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Slump, Earns 44% Lesser Than Judgementall Hai Kya

Emergency movie box office earning stands at ₹14.40 crore after day 7 collection. The movie earned an estimated ₹2.5 crore on day 1, which is nearly 44% lesser than the opening day collection of her movie Judgementall Hai Kya released in 2019.

Emergency movie box office collectin day 7 stood at ₹1.00 crore. The political drama has earned an estimated ₹17.15 crore worldwide and ₹15.85 crore (India gross). Its overseas collection stood at ₹1.3 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie was released on January 15, 2025.

Judgmentall Hai Kya was released in 2019 and received mix reaction from the audience and the critics. The movie earned an estimated ₹4.50 crore on opening day, which is nearly 44% more than Kangana Ranaut 's recent movie.